CIRCLE PINES — The City Council held assessment hearings for the 2020 full and partial street reconstruction projects Oct. 13. City Administrator Patrick Antonen explained that both he and City Engineer Eric Eckman, of WSB, recorded a 30-minute virtual open house for residents to watch online or on DVD detailing the project, including timeline, costs, funding and assessments.
Antonen walked through the work that will be completed this year, and what will need to be finished up in the spring. The project cost (for both full and partial projects) totals $4.5 million. Benefiting residential properties will each need to pay $4,880 for the full reconstruction project and $2,995 for the partial reconstruction project. The assessment amount for commercial and industrial properties as well as apartment buildings will be determined in the spring, Antonen said.
Residents have the option to prepay the full assessment amount without interest by Nov. 15. Residents can also choose to pay a partial amount before Nov. 15 and have the remaining amount placed on their property taxes over a 10-year period with an interest rate of 3.51% (starting in 2021).
Residents who are 65 and older, have a permanent disability, or actively serve in the Minnesota National Guard may qualify for a hardship deferral. For the full reconstruction project, the household income must be less than $39,253 and for the partial reconstruction project, $24,091. Residents will need to apply for the deferral with the city.
One resident spoke during the public hearing and said that he has been laid off since November 2019. He wanted to know whether the city had any funding available to help residents who might be in a similar situation. He doesn’t qualify for a deferral of the assessment, as he is not disabled, 65 or older or in the military. His family doesn’t meet the income requirements, either.
Antonen said he would reach out to the county to see if they had designated any CARES Act funds for this specific situation. “We don’t have any programs for the city as of right now,” he said.
The council approved both resolutions adopting the assessment rolls for both the full ($634,400) and partial street ($38,935) reconstruction projects and certifying the assessments to the county to be placed on property taxes.
