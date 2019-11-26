Circle Pines featured in ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

Circle Pines’ very own Census Man made an appearance in HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” Nov. 17. Oliver discussed the topic of the 2020 Census and provided the city of Circle Pines as an example of why it is so important that everyone gets counted. In the 2010 Census, Circle Pines had a population of 4,918, just missing out on the 5,000 it needed to qualify for state aid funding. The video also included a clip that featured an interview of Census Man filmed at the State Fair on Census Day.
Find the full video here:youtube.com/user/LastWeekTonight.
