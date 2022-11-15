Ever since Jackie Eidsor was about 7 years old, she has dreamed of living overseas.
That dream has since developed into a mission to help others.
“I have a huge passion for the Arab world, and particularly working with refugees,” she said.
Eidsor, originally from Circle Pines, was home-schooled and taught by her mother, Jenny Lofstad.
“Growing up, my mom was an incredible teacher and we would always hear all of these really amazing stories in history class about people going across the world and doing amazing things,” Eidsor recalled.
She attended the University of Northwestern and graduated with bachelor’s degrees in history and music education. Initially, she thought she wanted to pursue a career in music, but after some international school recruiters visited her college, she realized she could combine her passions for music, teaching and being overseas.
“I had an opportunity to do some travel during college and felt like the Arab world was where I wanted to be,” she explained.
She student-taught in Morocco for six months, and spent a summer in Jordan. Since August 2021, Eidsor and her husband, Josh, have lived in Tunisia, Africa, where they both teach. The two also play trumpet in the Carthage Symphony Orchestra, the national orchestra of Tunisia.
Tunisia is a small, poor country situated between Algeria and Libya. Eidsor explained that the country has a very high unemployment rate, massive inflation and cannot support all of the refugees that flee there from other war-torn countries.
“Many people try to cross the Mediterranean in row boats, and it’s super dangerous,” she explained. “Already in 2022, 1,400 people have drowned in the Mediterranean trying to cross from North Africa to Europe to get a better life. It is really devastating the lengths that people will go to in their desperation, and it just breaks my heart.”
The country does not have the resources to help the refugees, and many of them are stuck living on the streets.
Through her church, Eidsor met a refugee family who fled from Nigeria. The family cannot find work in Tunisia, since refugees cannot legally hold jobs there, and their four children, who are age 7 and under, cannot go to school. If the family returns to Nigeria, the father would likely be killed for to political and religious reasons.
In an effort to help them, Eidsor not only brings them supplies/groceries when she is able (on her limited salary) but also tutors the children once a week. Her mission is now to get the family to the U.S.
It’s not work she will have to do alone, however. Lofstad and Living Faith Church in Circle Pines are backing her efforts.
“I miss my kid desperately, but it’s such a sweet thing to work on a similar goal,” Lofstad explained. “(Jackie) is 23 years old. She is an amazing individual. For her to be supporting this family of six and to have this emotional weight of responsibility, that’s too much. We wanted to partner with her.”
Through Lofstad’s work with a nonprofit organization called Arrive Ministries, she has been told that the average wait for a refugee to come to America is 17 years, and only 0.5% of refugees who seek to come to the U.S. actually make it.
Eidsor is working with a U.S. lawyer to help the family immigrate by securing a work visa, a process that hopefully shouldn’t take more than two years with the help of legal counsel.
Lofstad suggested the church host a pasta dinner, and church members were on board. “I wanted to take some of the weight off of Jackie and let this family know that they are seen by people in America and cared for,” she said.
Eidsor says she doesn’t want to bring the family to the U.S. because it is a perfect place, but at least here, she said, the family will have the opportunity to secure jobs and the children can attend school. Maybe even more importantly, their hope will be restored.
“We just want to give them hope, give them an opportunity to have hope in a future,” Eidsor said. “You can give people food or supplies and really not change their lives if they don’t feel like there is hope.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm
