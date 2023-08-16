CIRCLE PINES — Whether the city should adopt an ordinance prohibiting smoking, vaping and ingesting tobacco, cannabis, and cannabinoid products in public places remains a topic of discussion that council members don’t all agree on.
The council will consider the second reading of the ordinance next week. Four of the five council members voted in favor of the ordinance on the first reading.
Mayor Dave Bartholomay says from an enforcement standpoint, it would be good if the other two cities the city partners with for police services (Lexington and Centerville) adopted the same ordinance.
Lexington City Administrator Bill Petracek confirmes the Lexington City Council will discuss the possible ordinance at an upcoming workshop. The city of Centerville just adopted an ordinance prohibiting smoking cannabis in public areas. City Administrator Mark Statz says the Centerville council will discuss if they should also include tobacco, vaping etc.
In 2023, the state legislature passed legislation related to cannabis and hemp products. The law includes the legalization of the production, distribution, sale, possession and use of other cannabis and hemp products. The law makes it a petty misdemeanor to use these products in public places. The enforcement of the law prohibiting the use of cannabis products in public places falls on local municipalities.
“I think the state did all of us a disservice by pushing all of this out, legalizing these items and yet not even having the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) in place until January 2025,” said Centennial Lakes Police Chief James Mork. “We are interested in public safety. What’s best for the health of citizens and then what’s best to avoid conflict with our officers and amongst citizens.”
Mork added from an enforcement standpoint, the city should ban everything out right, or not have any restrictions. “Either you have to let everyone smoke what they like or ban it completely…It is one way or the other. Either you are in or you are out,” he said.
Bartholomay says residents would still be allowed to do what they want to in their own homes or yards, but perhaps not in public spaces such as parks, trails, lakes, beaches etc.
Council Member Dean Goldberg is in favor of adopting the ordinance. “As the clinical pharmacist on the council … The reason that you pass this ordinance is because it is the right thing to do for public health,” he said. “It is the right stance for a city to take to protect its citizens. If some random person cares to smoke in Golden Lake Park, we are not going to stick the police on them, but if a group of teenagers are in the park and they are out in the woods smoking pot, now there is an ordinance that would fine them for their misbehaviors.”
Council Member Nicole Dorner says she would also be in favor of the ordinance but for different reasons. “I lean more towards not having it at all. I don’t like the smell of it, cigarettes, weed,” she said. “When I go to Golden Lake with my kids I want to be able to not have to smell those things.”
Council Member Steve McChesney says although he was in favor of not allowing certain things in public spaces, he thought including tobacco products was taking it too far. “I have been going to parks for 15 years with my kids. I go to lots of parks, trails. I don’t see a lot of smokers period. When I do see them, I think they generally are respectful of their surroundings,” he explained. “It feels like you are punishing smokers because marijuana was made legal.”
Council Member Matt Percy says he is still on the fence about the ordinance. “I’m still not convinced on this ordinance. I’d like additional time to think about it,” he says. “In my mind there is a clear distinction between people just consuming something and then the consumption of that having an impact on other people. Personally, I don’t care what people put into their bodies. They can drink themselves to death, that’s their right,” he said.
Percy did say he agrees with Mork the city should either ban all types of smoke, or not do anything at all.
The council will consider the second reading of the ordinance at its next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
