CIRCLE PINES — The city may soon make an offer on what has been known as the Down Under property for several years.
The building on the site, which is located at 10100 Lake Drive, was demolished in April 2019 after the property sat vacant for nearly 10 years. At the time of demolition, Tim Pawlik, who owns the property with his brother, Tom Pawlik, said they had redevelopment plans in store for the site. He said the plan was to build a close to 4,000-square-foot “high-end sports bar.”
Nothing has happened on that property since demolition, and City Attorney Shelley Ryan confirmed that the city has not received any applications for redevelopment of the site from the Pawliks.
The council held a closed session pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, section 13D.05, subd. 3(c)(2) to review confidential or protected nonpublic appraisal data under section 13.44, subd. 3 for the real property; and pursuant to Minnesota Statute, section 13D.05, subd. 3(c)(3) to develop an offer for the purchase of all or a portion of the real property March 9.
Before entering into the closed session, Mayor Dave Bartholomay announced the address of the involved property — 10100 Lake Drive.
Following the meeting, Ryan sent a statement via email, “I am confirming that a closed session was held last night as described in the agenda, but no further information will be provided.”
As of press deadline, it was unclear if an offer had been made to the Pawliks for the property.
