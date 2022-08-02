CIRCLE PINES — If you live in Circle Pines or drive through the city, you likely have come to know where the Down Under property is and what it looks like.
The property, located at 10100 Lake Drive, has sat vacant since around 2010. The property is owned by brothers Timothy Pawlik and Thomas Pawlik. The men’s parents, Joe and Jan Pawlik, acquired the property from the city back in 1975.
Back in January 2019, the city passed a resolution ordering the repair, removal or razing of the structure, which the city deemed a “hazardous property” under Minnesota Statute 463.17. The building was ultimately demolished in April 2019.
City Administrator Patrick Antonen explained that the city’s building official, Rum River Consultants, recently conducted an inspection and declared the property a public nuisance. Several code violations remain on the property, including a temporary fence that has been up for well over 180 days. He also said that what is left of the building’s basement is in dangerous condition.
“It’s a significant problem,” Antonen said. “The city has the ability to take care of that public nuisance.”
Antonen added that both of the owners as well as the attorney who represents them have been contacted via certified mail regarding the city’s declaration and its plans to conduct a public hearing. The hearing is scheduled for the next City Council meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Antonen said they were given until July 16 to obtain a demolition permit, which had not been pulled as of last week.
“People are probably wondering why we haven’t done this earlier, and the reason is we have been working through the legal process and making sure we cross all our t’s and dot all of our i’s and make sure everything is on the up and up and that we don’t expose ourselves to any legal issues,” Council Member Matt Percy said.
“This is something we are all very interested in, and we are working very hard on this. Sorry that it has taken longer than anyone hoped for. Believe me, we are all very much on board with you in that regard as well. This it the next step, and I’m looking forward to moving forward with it.”
The Quad Community Press reached out to Timothy Pawlik but did not hear back before press deadline.
