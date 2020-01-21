CIRCLE PINES — After receiving complaints from neighbors about short-term rentals, the city has decided to step in.
The City Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 158 (Short Term Rentals), waived the second reading and ordered a short-form publication at its Jan. 14 meeting.
“Short-term rentals have become a hot topic in Circle Pines in the last couple of years. We have had some complaints from neighbors about short-term rentals popping up and disrupting neighborhoods throughout our city,” said City Administrator Patrick Antonen.
The ordinance amends the city's rental licensing code to require a minimum 30-night stay for short-term rentals, thus eliminating the night-to-night stays. “This will solve the constant disruption of the neighborhood, since a 30-night stay is the same as a month-to-month lease,” Antonen explained.
The topic has been discussed at numerous council meetings dating back to 2017 when the council agreed to monitor the situation but didn't want to create any new regulations about short-term or home-sharing properties. One rental, which has since been shut down, required a police response at least a dozen times, Antonen said.
Councilman Dean Goldberg said, “I am glad to see that we are taking action on this. It puts people that live around those properties in jeopardy and it makes living there uncomfortable to them, and that is not what Circle Pines is about.” Goldberg said he was concerned about people trying to find a way around the ordinance and Antonen explained that enforcement, both with the police department and city attorney, would be key.
“We need to make the fine stiff enough where people aren't going to try to skirt around it,” Goldberg explained. “I'd like to see $500 for a first offense and four figures for a second offense.”
In a follow-up interview, Antonen explained that violating the ordinance is a misdemeanor and carries a fine of $100 to $200 for the first offense. The fine, which is subject to the city attorney's discretion, then escalates for repeating occurrences.
A resident who lives near a short-term rental said he was thankful the council was acting on the matter. “The access to the short-term rental is the backside of their house, so every vehicle that parks in their driveway is 15 feet from my house. Every car door that opens up and slams, the old-school aluminum door on the house slams, so I have been woken up at 11:30 p.m., 3:30 a.m.”
He added, “There is a comfort level there when you don't know who is watching our kids playing in the yard ... I think most people don't really realize it is there, but all the activity is 15 feet from my bedroom. We didn't sign up to live by a hotel, and that is really what it is.”
Councilman Matt Percy said, “One of the things that we take pride in … is Circle Pines does have a high quality of life, and we want to keep it that way. I am aware that property owners have property rights to a certain limit, but I don't think there is a need in Circle Pines to provide one- or two-night rentals. We have got a lot of capacity around here.”
Percy added that he would be supportive of a warning for a first occurrence, rather than a fine, in case people are not aware of the ordinance. Mayor Dave Bartholomay said he didn't have a problem with a warning but said that the fine would have to be significant for repeated violations.
Councilwoman Jennifer Rauner explained, “This really isn't for the city of Circle Pines to flex its muscles and say you can't do something with your private property, this is actually for the safety of our citizens. We have had problems in the neighborhoods with these short-term rentals and putting in this type of ordinance, we are just trying to keep our city and citizens safe. The people who have lived here for 20, 30, 40 years expect that kind of service out of this council.”
Goldberg expanded on that and said, “We have a good chunk of properties in Circle Pines that are rentals. It is not the rental itself that is an issue, it is the way that it is being used. Those are the ones we want to be concerned about.”
Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.