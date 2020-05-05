Circle Pines Council debates city’s role during pandemic

CIRCLE PINES — The majority of the April 28 City Council meeting centered around COVID-19 and the city’s role in keeping its citizens safe.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are looking at some tough decisions about the summer operations throughout our park system,” City Administrator Patrick Antonen explained. First, city staff recommended not operating the concession stand at Golden Lake Park or renting out pavilions this summer.
“At this time,” Antonen said, “staff feels it is not feasible to open the concession stand due to the inability to social distance while our employees operate the stand.
“The operation of the stand requires personal protective equipment (PPE) to be able to serve the food, and we will not have enough PPE on hand to provide to staff to protect them throughout the summer.”
Perhaps the silver lining in all of this, Antonen explained, is that the concession stand is scheduled for upgrades this summer, which will be much easier to complete when it is not open.
The council unanimously agreed to close the concession stand and pavilion rentals for the summer. However, when it came to what the city should do about use of restrooms, playgrounds, pickle ball courts, tennis courts and basketball courts, the council was divided.
“We are recommending the facilities should only be open once the governor’s stay-at-home order is lifted and when we receive further guidance from the state, CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), DNR and the governor’s office as to when and how these public areas should be opened safely,” Antonen said.
“CDC guidelines do not have tennis, volleyball or pickle ball as approved activities ... Minneapolis has shut down all of its courts (and) removed the nets and basketball hoops.”
Currently, the city is doing its best to keep playgrounds and pavilions taped off with signs discouraging public use. Councilman Dean Goldberg said, “The message the city sends by taping those things off is that you shouldn’t gather in groups because we care about your health and well-being.”
Councilman Matt Percy said he was concerned that the city may be overstepping its authority. “I do have concerns that in this case that we may be looking at more government overreach here than we want to apply,” he said. “I think it is important that we give people that personal latitude to be smart in their own decisions. There is only so far we can go as city government to try to keep people safe from themselves. At some point, we have to let them take that responsibility on their own. I am not really comfortable with the idea of roping off everything and saying you can’t use all these areas of the park.”
Councilman Steven McChesney said he agreed with Percy. “I think that leaving people to make their own personal responsible choices for themselves and their families and not roping everything off and essentially telling people what to do ... I don’t think that is the right thing either. I think we need a middle-of-the-road approach.”
Goldberg explained that the CDC recommendations were written for national, state and local governments. “I think we would be remiss in our duty to public safety in the middle of a pandemic, which is a highly infectious condition if we do not follow these.”
Percy added, “For me it comes down to a question of how much of a responsibility do we have to educate, versus to enforce. I am all in favor of the education part of it. If we want to plaster signs everywhere, I am all over that. I just don’t know if I want to start enforcing that on behalf of everybody else who is trying to use that resource.”
Antonen explained that the city does not want the police department to be spending its time enforcing those recommendations but, rather, continue to respond to other incidents such as noise complaints and emergencies.
He noted that the main objective of the discussion was for the council to grant city staff some latitude to continue to follow recommendations and open things back up when it was safe to do so. “Things are changing so rapidly ... Not setting anything in stone would be helpful for staff,” Antonen said.
For the latest updates on how the city is responding to COVID-19, visit ci.circle-pines.mn.us.
