CIRCLE PINES — While the City Council reviewed the Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) 2021 budget, a suggestion was made that the tri-city formula (which dictates city contributions) be reevaluated in the future.
The council ultimately approved the proposed CLPD budget and the Centennial Fire District (CFD) 2021 budget at its Sept. 8 meeting. The police governing board already approved the budget; it now needs to be approved by all three councils. Lexington City Council will consider the CLPD budget at its Sept. 17 meeting and the Centerville City Council will consider it at its Sept. 23 meeting.
CLPD budget
City Administrator Patrick Antonen described the 2021 budget, which represents a 2.7% increase ($71,933) from the 2020 budget, as a “stable budget.” Total expenditures for 2021 will be $2.75 million.
Antonen said the increase is primarily due to personnel costs, including a 2.75% wage increase as well as a 40% increase in workers’ compensation insurance.
“It is a pretty basic bones budget this year. It’s a no-frills budget, just the budget to get stuff done,” Antonen said.
CLPD uses a tri-city police formula to determine how much each of its member cities will contribute to the budget. The formula is based on a three-year average of calls (weighted 40%), population (weighted 40%) and the International Association Chiefs of Police (IACP) formula (weighted 20%). Antonen explained the IACP formula considers the types of calls police respond to. For example, a burglary is weighed higher than public assistance for someone who is locked out of a car.
For the 2021 budget, Circle Pines will contribute $1,101,620, which represents a 2.8% increase ($29,548) from 2020; Centerville will contribute $849,994, a 1.3% decrease ($11,595) from 2020; and Lexington will contribute $746,258, a 7.6% increase ($52,480) from 2020.
Council Member Dean Goldberg said he would like to see the formula reconsidered when it comes to what weight each parts of the formula receive.
“I’d like to reevaluate placing a higher weight for calls and the IACP part of it and letting population have a lower weight because that better represents utilization and the kind of utilization,” he said. “At the end of the day, a budget should be based on utilization and the intensity of it … It seems to me that those two factors should drive the majority of the contribution to the overall budget.”
CFD budget
Antonen described the 2021 CFD budget as “status quo” because the budget is not increasing or decreasing from the 2020 budget.
Council Member Matt Percy, who sits on the fire steering committee, explained that the CFD is right in the middle of an operational study, which is supposed to be completed later this year. “We wanted to be as conservative as we could this year and then we will reevaluate and make decisions once we get the study back. It could be different next year,” he said.
Expenditures will once again be $724,172. The city’s contributions will be slightly different, as Circle Pines’ portion will be reduced by $572 ($353,276) and Centerville’s portion will increase by $572 ($298,396).
One change to the 2021 budget: $72,665 has been allocated for duty crew. (A duty crew is where volunteer firefighters work assigned shifts rather than being on call all the time.)
Per interim Chief Jerry Streich’s recommendation, the training budget was bumped up by $5,000 from 2020. Goldberg said he would like to see the cities apply for grants to help offset that increase.
The CFD budget must now be approved by the Centerville City Council. It will likely appear on the Sept. 23 council agenda.
