CIRCLE PINES — Although members of the City Council admit the Down Under property will likely remain vacant for quite some time, they have directed the city attorney and staff to continue following the process following the declaration of the property as a nuisance per city code.
A resolution will be drafted for the next council meeting to address exactly how the city plans to abate the nuisance on the property located at 10100 Lake Drive.
City Attorney Shelley Ryan explained at a public hearing on the matter last week that the city’s building official conducted an inspection of the property June 15 and declared the property a public nuisance. “The property had a building, it was torn down, the foundation exists and has been covered but no action has been taken since the building was taken down to make that environment safe, so it is kind of a hazard waiting to happen,” she said. She noted that the property owners, as well as their legal counsel, were sent an compliance order that gave Timothy and Thomas Pawlik until July 16 to abate the nuisance.
“We did not hear anything back and no actions were taken ... We do not have confirmation that this issue has been corrected,” Ryan told the City Council.
Attorney Danny Deveny, representing the property owners, responded, “We want the council to know that we really are taking this seriously.”
He said there are two issues at hand. First, he says is that the Pawliks were not given adequate notice. Ryan said the compliance order was posted on the property, mailed to the address of record and also sent to legal counsel.
Deveny said the second issue is that the notice itself “did not identify a specify condition that rises” to the level of the nuisance in state statute. Ryan clarified that in addition to its rights under the statute, the city also has the right to abate a public nuisance at a property per its city code.
Deveny encouraged the council not to take drastic action that would lead to the complete removal of the existing foundation, which Pawlik said he plans to use for future development.
Resident Barb Thilgen says she walks by the site every day when she walks her dog. She said she has heard from a lot of young people who have been in the basement and it’s “extremely dangerous.”
Thilgen continued, “As an eyesore in our community, I personally do not have any faith whatsoever that he says he is going to build something there. Is it going to be another 10 or 15 years? … Sitting with a dump in the neighborhood is not good for Circle Pines. I would love to see the whole thing solved soon and make it a better neighborhood.”
Resident Mark Sandmann said, “I really believe that there is a large number of people that have gone down in the basement and crawled because that’s what we do with old delipidated buildings, whether it is smart or not. It is the whole urban explorer thing,” he said. “I’ve seen blighted cities … We only have one blight in Circle Pines, and it is sitting right there.”
Resident Derrick Taylor said he wanted to know more about the referenced development concept, and described the property as a “top of the mind” issue for residents. “Since the building has been down, there has been a hole there. The lack of control and safety around that, I find that unacceptable.”
Planning Commission Chair Michael Kula said he fully supports the council’s efforts. “Cities have ordinances and statutes that give them the ability to do what you are contemplating doing tonight for a reason. It is for people who don’t become good neighbors …” he said. “That hole has been sitting there way too long … This city is becoming known by this property.”
Pawlik responded, “I want to let the citizens of Circle Pines know that we are committed to putting up a first-class development … These delays are not my fault. I can only look at the city who has dragged this out … We can’t move forward with developing this property until all of these legal issues are resolved. For me, it is enormously frustrating.” (The city is also in the middle of the eminent domain process to acquire an approximately 10-foot easement on the property near the public water tower.)
Council Member Matt Percy asked Pawlik about how much it would cost to develop the property and whether he has been paying property taxes. Pawlik said it would likely cost $1.5 million to develop the property, and that they had been paying property taxes since the ’90s but fell a behind when the pandemic hit.
“You haven’t built on the property in 10 years. You are not coming up with the money to pay the property taxes. Somehow, this is all the city’s fault. You are not taking responsibility for anything,” Percy said.
Council Member Dean Goldberg said the Down Under property “defines our city to people, and I’m tired of it.”
The council discussed possible ways to abate the nuisance such as installing a fence all the way around the site, burying the foundation, or removing the foundation and filling it in.
City staff and the city attorney are now drafting a resolution detailing exactly how the city plans to abate the nuisance. The City Council plans to adopt that resolution at its next meeting, Aug. 23. Any costs the city spends abating the nuisance would then assessed to the property owners, per the city code.
