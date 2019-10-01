CIRCLE PINES — The Circle Pines 2020 budget is proposed to increase by 5.9%; however, the tax rate will drop 6.8%, from 56.24 to 52.64.
That was the message when City Administrator Patrick Antonen presented the proposed 2020 budget at the Sept. 24 City Council meeting. It's important to note that those numbers can come down before the budget is finalized in December, but they can't go up.
Mayor Dave Bartholomay explained it depends on the value of your home. “If the value of your home is flat, then your taxes would be going down a bit, but the truth of the matter is that most values are going up ... How much your tax rate goes up depends on how much your home value has gone up.”
Antonen explained it further. “The good news in Circle Pines is we are flourishing, our taxable valuations went up 10.3%, which for the past few years it's been about 8 or 9%, so we did see some rather large taxable valuation increases. If your house was worth $200,000 last year, it is worth $220,000 this year on average.” He added, “If your house did not appreciate in value at all, you will see a decrease in your taxes. So, if your house didn't appreciate in value, you would see a $5.42 a month decrease in your taxes. If it did increase in value by the 10.3%,
on average, your taxes are going to go up by roughly $4 a month.”
In the breakdown of the proposed levy: The general fund levy is $2,309,743, police station levy is $72,835 and street debt is $450,000, for a total of approximately $2.83 million. Antonen explained that the council has a lot of projects it would like to complete in 2020, including rebuilding trails, installing a shower and drinking fountain at Golden Lake Park, redoing the hockey rink at Baldwin Park, purchasing new equipment for the public works department, and more.
“We are planning for some large, ambitious projects this year, and we are hoping to get them all done. We will try our best,” he said.
Another unforeseen impact to the budget is the money the special election for Anoka County Commissioner District 6 will cost the city, estimated at $6,000, Antonen said. “We are hoping the county will pitch in for some of that. We weren't planning for this; it is really an impact to our budget. $6,000 might not seem like much, but with a $2.3 million general fund budget, $6,000 is quite a bit.”
Councilman Dean Goldberg thanked city staff members for all of their work on the budget so far. “It's apparent that staff was very, very thoughtful and frugal with the budget. While we have a small increase in expenditures, these are on projects that are really needed to continue to increase and maintain the quality of life in Circle Pines,” Goldberg said. “We were presented with a broader list of projects, but we also wanted to be somewhat frugal and we didn't approve all of those. I am really pleased with what I am seeing here, and I am very comfortable with what is being proposed.”
Councilman Matt Percy added, “I think this is a really balanced budget. We are spending some extra money on needed improvements for parks and equipment, and we are putting away some money by helping to pay down our street debt, and we are returning some to homeowners by giving a tax cut, so I think there is a little bit of something for everyone.”
The council unanimously approved the proposed 2020 budget 4-0 (Councilwoman Jennifer Rauner was absent) and set the 2020 budget public hearing for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
