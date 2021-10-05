Circle Pines author’s debut novel comes as a surprise

The Quad Community Press recently asked Circle Pines resident Dennis Dorgan about his debut novel, “The Narcissism of Small Differences.”
Q. Tell us a little about yourself.
A. A few years ago, I retired from a life of working with private and government agencies that took on the heart-rending issues confronting poor persons in our country: domestic violence, homelessness, hunger, unemployment and systemic racism. So, instead of working on the Great American Novel, I wrote shiploads of funding proposals, reports and similar documents. They steered millions of dollars to legal aid and other organizations that help low-income families and communities. It was important work.
For the last 18 years, Debra and I have lived happily on the shores of Golden Lake in Circle Pines. We currently share our space with Finnegan, the Wonder-Dog, and an invisible water sprite that keeps plugging new characters into my psyche.
Q. How many novels have you written?
A. This is my debut novel and it came as quite a surprise. By that I mean that when I started writing, I had no idea it would be a novel. But, as lots of writers have learned, once the characters take over, there’s no controlling what the final work might be.
Q. What inspired you to write “The Narcissism of Small Differences?
A. I suppose the seeds of this thing were planted several years ago when my friend Gianna Pomata gave me a copy of Seamus Heaney’s “Door Into The Dark,” a book of poems that were, of course, quite dark. From it an idea took hold of the poet as the guardian of that peculiar door.
Years later, when I sat down to write what was intended to be a science fiction short story, that image of a mystical poet-guardian kept asserting itself. It was a short leap from the poet to Conor Delaney, the protagonist of “Narcissism.”
Q. Provide a brief overview of the main characters and plot.
A. “The Narcissism of Small Differences” is a noir detective novel about the unseen, but guiding influences of the subconscious mind, history and culture. It's also, as the title implies, a story about how insignificant the differences are between human beings, even for the defenders of law and order, and those who live in the world outside of it. There are a couple of other important themes, but you did say, “brief,” didn’t you?
A few characters:
• Conor Delaney, CEO of Delphi Investigations & Research.
• Grandmother Raven, an Ojibwe Midewikwe, who heals a traumatized 10-year-old Delaney.
• Mel Thorogood, Assistant Police Chief, Delaney’s friend.
• Mackey Stately, City’s Crime Boss, friend of Delaney.
• Evelyn Rose, Mackey’s business manager.
• Camille Bennett, former love interest of Delaney.
• Dr. Phil, former Jesuit priest, carney barker and murderer, a permanent resident of the state hospital for the criminally insane. Friend of Delaney.
A few plot points:
• Delaney discovers that what the police believe to be a serial killing spree is really a distraction to create a climate of fear and chaos. Its real purpose is to draw attention away from something far more ominous: A play for power orchestrated by a psychopathic, Machiavellian, narcissist.
• The plot is firmly grounded in St. Paul, Minnesota, and offers a twisted history of the city. However, at times the action shifts to the Grand Portage Reservation, Tulsa, Kansas City, St. Peter, Minnesota, and St. Petersburg, Russia.
• Your readers should know that, while this is a book about ideas, it’s also a fast-paced police procedural with plenty of humor sprinkled throughout. But, in the end, this is still the story of Conor Delaney, a man who can see into the dark.
Q. What do you hope readers will gain from the story?
A. First, and quite importantly, I hope they are entertained. Books aren’t all that different from TV, movies, your local magician or stand-up comedian. I’m hoping this book will transport the reader into another world; one she or he is happy to visit.
Second, I hope the book helps the reader to think about same key ideas. Like, what keeps us, as individuals, communities or nations, from overcoming those small differences that divide us?
Third, and I’ll quit with this, I hope the reader will gain an appreciation for the degree to which we are controlled by forces largely out of our control. We are all prisoners of history, culture and our all-too-fallible memory. On that last item: as individuals, our sense of who we are and our place in the world is determined by our memories. But memories fall into one of three categories: real, altered and invented. And of these three, the real are far less than one-third of the total. That’s why eye-witness testimony is viewed as so unreliable in courts of law.
Q. Who are your favorite authors?
A. Being a fan of Irish literature, Yeats and Joyce, of course. I think Joyce Carol Oates is phenomenal. I admire Raymond Chandler for his determination to make literature less pretentious and more universal, Stephen Ambrose for making history come alive and Walter Mosley because he writes the best detective fiction there is. Finally, I like Hampton Sides because he knows how to build a roaring good adventure tale from historical, non-fiction sources. My favorite local writer? That’s a close call, but John Sanford never disappoints.
Q. Where can Press readers find your books?
A. At their local bookstores, I hope. If not there, they can get it through the Big Two, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Q. Do you have any plans for future works?
A. I’ve started on another novel that I think will feature many of the characters from “Narcissism.” I’m loath to say anything more than that because I just don’t know what the characters may have in mind, yet. The first draft of “Narcissism” was nothing like the fourth and final draft.
