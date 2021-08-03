CIRCLE PINES — The city of Circle Pines has joined the growing list of cities to put an ordinance banning targeted residential picketing on its books.
In the words of Council Member Matt Percy, he and the other council members have had to do some serious “soul-searching” since the topic was first brought up in May.
“I don’t think I have spent more time on a particular issue over the last two to three weeks than I have for this one. There has been a lot of soul-searching going on with this one,” Percy said.
Council Member Dean Goldberg said, “I have been on this council about three and a half years, and this was the most difficult topic to discuss that I’ve had. I was really proud of the fact that while people’s opinions differed, everyone listened to one another, everyone weighed what people were saying, and I think we arrived at a good place because of that dialogue.”
After the topic was initially brought up at a meeting in May, the council tabled the item to seek more clarity and answers to questions. The topic was discussed again at length during a work session in June with Centennial Lakes Police Department Chief Jim Mork in attendance. The council wanted to make sure that the issue wasn’t already covered by existing city ordinances.
The ordinance reads in part, “Targeted residential picketing in front of or about a
esidential dwelling causes emotional distress to the dwelling occupants, obstructs and interferes with the free use of public rights-of-way and has as its object the harassment of the dwelling occupants.”
In addition, “The protection and preservation of the home is the keystone of democratic government; the public health and welfare and the good order of the community require that members of the community enjoy, in their homes and dwellings, a feeling of well-being, tranquility and privacy and, when absent from their homes and dwellings, carry with them the sense of security inherent in the assurance that they may return to the enjoyment of their homes and dwellings.”
The city of Hugo was one of the first communities in the north metro area to adopt the ordinance back in September 2020. The move was in response to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place last August outside the home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll. Other communities have followed suit, including Blaine, Lino Lakes, Shoreview, Centerville and Lexington.
Goldberg said that over the past few weeks he has been approached by seven or eight people saying the council needs to adopt the ordinance. “I have never been stopped so many times in the street and had people tell me, ‘You need to do this,’” he said. “If (even) one or two people know about a topic on the City Council, it is kind of shocking.”
Mayor Dave Bartholomay explained that initially he thought the ordinance might be unnecessary, but he has changed his mind. “As you watch the continuing unrest in the communities, you start to realize this is a challenge for us,” he said. “We have some residents who work for other departments that have contacted me; they are concerned because they feel their home here in Circle Pines could get picketed … It isn’t only our officers here, it’s our own elected officials, officers from other communities, someone who works for a company that all of a sudden people don’t like.”
Chief Mork explained that the ordinance would be a great tool for officers, should the scenario arise. “It is a tricky incident, because there are some statutes and ordinances that exist that maybe you could stretch to apply to a situation, but what we are looking for is a tool that serves the community well,” he said. “If something did develop, we can talk to the organizer and explain the details on why this shouldn’t be occurring, why it is illegal and the steps that can come from that, as opposed to taking a different law that doesn’t speak to that language.”
The council ultimately approved the ordinance, waived the second reading and ordered the short-form publication of the ordinance. Percy was the only council member who voted against the ordinance.
“The protests in neighborhoods in Hugo and other communities really brought out an ugly side in people. It showed a lot of people at their worst, and people who took their First Amendment rights a little too far in ways that were pretty damaging to their cause,” Percy said.
Percy explained that he feels this ordinance is too restrictive. “If a person wants to voice their opinion to a public official at their home on a residential street, like my house, that’s a public space, and I think that they should be allowed to do that,” he said. “If folks are quiet and respectful, they should be able to exercise their First Amendment rights.”
Council Member Steve McChesney said at one point he was leaning in that direction too, but after receiving some clarity, he felt the ordinance was a good idea. “This ordinance will not restrict residential picketing; you could still march past my street protesting, but what this does is you are not able to stop and picket my specific home. That was my compromise point,” he said. “I didn’t think we should just blanket ban the ability to picket in a residential area, it felt a bit too restrictive, but I think focusing on a home is a bit too much and that’s why I am in favor.”
Per the ordinance, targeted residential picketing is considered a misdemeanor offense.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
