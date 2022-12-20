CIRCLE PINES — Although residents will see the city’s budget increase in 2023, the city’s tax rate will decrease.
The 2023 general fund budget has been set at $3,282,251, a 3.5% increase ($109,622) from 2022.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 1:13 am
City Finance Director Kate Manson explained that contributing factors that led to increased expenditures include: cost of living, capital projects, park projects, city vehicle replacements, ongoing street maintenance, increases in personnel costs and insurance, as well as the purchase of capital equipment.
“Even though the city’s needs are increasing, the tax rate is actually going down,” Manson said.
The levy has been set at $3,031,866, which represents a 4.0% increase from $2,914,669 in 2022.
The city’s tax rate will drop from 2022’s rate of 49.99% down to 44.00% in 2023. Manson said the decrease is because taxable property values increased. The median change in market value in Circle Pines has increased since 2022, like other cities in Anoka County, has increased significantly — by 21%.
“That’s pretty unprecedented. I don’t think we have seen that in any of our lives,” she said.
A $200,000 Circle Pines home appreciated in value by roughly 21%, which would make the home worth $242,000. The taxes on this new valuation will increase the city tax by $5.94 each month.
Mayor Dave Bartholomay said he is pleased that the city will be able to
