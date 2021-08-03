After a year and a half of work on the topic, the cities of Circle Pines and Centerville have approved a contract for a new partnership for the Centennial Fire District (CFD).
Last week, both of the cities’ councils approved a professional services agreement for administration and management services between CFD and the Spring Lake Park – Blaine – Mounds View (SBM) Fire Department.
“We have gone through a long, exhaustive process,” Circle Pines City Administrator Patrick Antonen explained. “The consultants really did a deep dive into our department.”
The process all began last April when the CFD steering committee authorized emergency services consultant Fitch & Associates of Missouri to complete an operations study to evaluate options for organizational structure and how to provide the best coverage for the best price. The study was necessary to plan for the future of the district after both Assistant Chief David Bruder and Chief Harlan Lundstrom retired.
Two main options came out of the study — CFD could hire its own chief and two full-time firefighters, or CFD could contract with SBM for administrative services. The latter option was determined to be the most cost-effective option, while providing an increased coverage level to the district.
Circle Pines City Council Member Matt Percy said, “Our ultimate goal is to deliver a better service, deliver better value and maintain our community identity and fire department identity. We think we will be able to do that by partnering with SBM.”
Circle Pines City Council Member Dean Goldberg mentioned there will be great economies of scale with this new partnership. “I have a lot of faith that this will be the right direction for the city of Circle Pines and Centerville,” he said.
Centerville Mayor D. Love said, “This gave us an opportunity to say, ‘Is there something different we should be doing? Is there a different approach? Is there a better way to do something?’ Without taking a chance to figure that out, we just go back to doing the same old thing.”
Love added that this partnership will not only allow CFD to be on the cutting edge of the regional approach to firefighting that is happening in the industry, but also offer robust training opportunities for CFD firefighters.
Centerville City Council Member Russ Koski said, “I think it is the way of the future. We are having a hard time getting responders during the day, and this takes care of a lot of the issues with training and equipment needs.”
Per the three-year agreement, SBM will provide administrative services to include (but not limited to) preparing an annual budget for steering committee review, ongoing fiscal management, operational and capital long-term planning and human resources tasks such as recruiting and hiring.
Management services will include providing incident command and operational oversight, developing a training program, collecting/analyzing data, continuing personnel development, reviewing city ordinances and recommendations, providing emergency management assistance and maintaining equipment.
Under the agreement, SBM will hire and provide two full-time personnel dedicated to the Centennial Division. Those two individuals will be employees of SBM. In addition, one officer from SBM Fire Administration will be detailed to CFD during regular workweek days with a goal of four workdays per week.
CFD will pay SBM $95,000 for fiscal year 2021 for administrative and fire management services with an annual increase of 3% for inflation starting in fiscal year 2022. For fiscal year 2021, $172,956 will be the base budget for personnel costs for two full-time positions dedicated to the CFD Division. The agreement also includes an annual increase of 3% for inflation and step raises starting in fiscal year 2022.
SBM Chief Charlie Smith thanked the councils and fire steering committee for putting their trust in the department.
“We are a people-centered organization from a leadership perspective … We exist solely to support our firefighters, no matter who they are. No matter what it says on the side of that fire truck, it needs to be in front of that house or wherever that may be as quick as we possibly can,” he said. “We have to make sure that we are delivering that service as effectively and efficiently as possible, making sure that we are responsible with taxpayer money that everyone works so hard to earn.”
The agreement does have an opt-out clause, so if at any time either of the parties is unhappy with the arrangement, the agreement can be terminated before the end of the three-year period.
Smith shared that the interviews for the two full-time firefighter positions for the Centennial Division have already been completed, and those staff should be in place by mid-August.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
