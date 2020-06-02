LINO LAKES — Chomonix Golf Course has gotten permission from the city of Lino Lakes to have food truck vendors on the property this summer, for the second year. The vendors will serve customers in the parking lot. The Public Safety Department reviewed the application and signed off on the permit.
“This is the second year of the Chomonix food truck pilot program,” said Cory Hinz, recreation services manager. “The goal is to enhance a value-added community experience for Anoka County residents and non-residents when they visit the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve and Chomonix Golf Course.”
Food trucks will be primarily scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday nights during league play and some Fridays. Updated food truck dates will be posted on the Chomonix Facebook page, Quad Area Chamber of Commerce Community Calendar, and the city of Lino Lakes’ website.
This summer’s food trucks include the Happy Hibachi, Pharoah’s Gyros, The Big Red Wagon and the MN Potluck. The variety of food trucks and the unique scenic dining experience will be available for the community and golfers starting in June.
Chomonix Golf Course is located on the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Parks Reserve Regional Trail system and is available for bicyclers and park users to purchase a cold beverage. The current Chomonix Golf Course Clubhouse menu is available to the public and consists of barbecue pulled pork and chicken sandwiches, hotdogs and brats and Heggies Pizzas. Chomonix Golf Course is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to dusk; for more information go to chomonix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.