They’re tiny, they’re tough, they weigh less than a gram, but this year’s Christmas Bird Count confirmed they are once again the heavyweights of winter: Black-capped chickadees.

Volunteers in the 122nd annual Audubon Christmas Bird count tallied more than 1,300 of these tiny birds on Dec. 31. This annual survey has taken place across the globe every winter since 1900, amassing a huge quantity of population data that can help scientists observe trends in bird behavior over time. 

