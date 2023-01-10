They’re tiny, they’re tough, they weigh less than a gram, but this year’s Christmas Bird Count confirmed they are once again the heavyweights of winter: Black-capped chickadees.
Volunteers in the 122nd annual Audubon Christmas Bird count tallied more than 1,300 of these tiny birds on Dec. 31. This annual survey has taken place across the globe every winter since 1900, amassing a huge quantity of population data that can help scientists observe trends in bird behavior over time.
And the changes have been noticeable. Jim Howitz, the coordinator of the Northeast Suburban survey area in Washington County, keeps close track of the numbers. As with many species, birds are reacting to climate change. Minnesota has been seeing more and more species from southern regions, such as wild turkeys and red-bellied woodpeckers, and fewer of the northern finches that used to be common in wintertime.
Some species are better at rolling with changes than others. The black-capped chickadee is one of the most hardy and versatile species found in Minnesota in winter; year after year, it dominates the top of the list by sheer numbers. These birds spend daylight hours feeding as much as possible and building a store of fat—10 percent of which will disappear every night as they fall into a state of torpor and burn as little energy as possible to keep from freezing. Getting through winter is a harsh game, but the chickadee is an efficient survivalist, using a surprisingly complex system of calls to communicate about resources and threats with other denizens of the winter world.
Chickadees and count volunteers alike enjoyed temps in the 20s and 30s during the New Year’s Eve count. Some of the chickadees even broke into their cheerful springtime calls while soaking in the sunlight.
“People enjoyed going out because the weather was so much better than it typically has been,” Howitz said. “What people were seeing was what we expected to see; we didn’t have any truly unusual birds.”
Uncommon species this year included a belted kingfisher, Wilson’s snipe, and red-winged blackbirds—all birds that seem to be adapting well to changing climate conditions.
“They’ll move to where the habitat is, and do just fine with global warming,” Howitz said. “Trees can’t anticipate what they climate’s going to be, but birds probably can.”
Howitz pays particular attention to tufted titmice, a species that was plentiful several decades ago, but is only now beginning to reappear in counts in the Twin Cities area. These cute birds are recognizable by their gray feathers and tiny crest on the top of their head. The reason for their retreat from this region of Minnesota is unknown, but data collected in the Christmas Bird Count may help scientists understand over time. One tufted titmouse on this year’s count was seen begging for food from other birds, indicating it was a juvenile.
“So they’re breeding in Washington County,” Howitz said. “We’ll probably be getting them year after year now. They’re almost a perfect bird to follow people, because they breed in birdhouses and use bird feeders. There’s no reason they couldn’t last a whole winter next to a well-stocked bird feeder.”
Woodpeckers also appear to be doing very well, thanks to the maturation of trees planted in suburban areas decades ago.
“If some of them have rotten parts and die, the woodpeckers are in good shape,” he said. “A lot of the woods along the St. Croix (River) may have been logged 100 years ago but I don’t think anyone’s logged them since. As the trees die, woodpeckers move in, select a tree where the outer inch of bark is solid, and the inside is rotten. They want it solid to deter predators. They have better nest success than other birds because high in trees and cavities, they’re reasonably safe.”
Waterfowl, however, were not as well represented in this year’s count as previous years. Howitz anticipated this effect as the Xcel Energy coal plant in Bayport is on its way to retirement in favor of sustainable energy alternatives. The plant is scheduled to close for good in 2028.
While operational, the plant vents warm water, used in the cooling process, into the St. Croix River. This created a hotspot for ducks and other wildlife. Without that watery oasis, ducks like mergansers and goldeneyes will seek sustenance elsewhere. The plant is currently inoperative. Counters only tallied three waterfowl species this year—mallards, Canada geese and trumpeter swans.
“We used to have 500 birds there in the winter,” Howitz said. “The little fish would hit the open water and get stunned, and the birds would pick them right off.”
As humans continue to change their surroundings, the birds will no doubt change right along with us.
