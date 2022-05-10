The price is right — yes, it’s free — for all those attending the first Quad Area Senior Wellness Expo & Health Fair.
The public event, sponsored by the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at St. Genevieve Community Center, located at 6995 Centerville Road in Centerville.
Senior resources, vendor booths, health screenings, music, food, entertainment and many door prizes are featured.
Attendees do not have to register in advance, but can just show up to see how their lives can be better as a senior.
“This is a new creation,” Dorothy Radermacher, chamber executive director, said of the wellness and health fair.
Radermacher and Megan Harstad, director of sales and marketing at Encore Senior Living and Memory Care, set the wheels for the event in motion when they met for coffee. Their question: “What do we need to do to connect chamber members related to health care to the potential customer base?” The main concentration area was seniors and their families in the Quad Area (Centerville, Circle Pines, Lino Lakes and Lexington.)
“What do we need to do to build a resource for the chamber area that provides a listing and resource for seniors?” they wondered. “The senior population had been tremendously impacted with the pandemic and isolation. What could we do for that group?”
So they reached out to other chamber members to serve on a committee.
“The committee put together the rest of the project focused on seniors,” Radermacher said. “Our target audience is not only seniors, but it's their children or caregivers ages 40 to 70 who are the most often requesting facility visits,” according to Harstad.
At the event, Anoka County will provide numerous information tables and personal contacts for necessities like transportation, employment and veteran services, as well as services related to seniors’ financial and social needs so attendees can connect with those services. “They are the experts, and we want to provide those resources in the Quad Area,” Radermacher said.
For more information about the event, visit the chamber’s website at www.quadareachamber.org .
Contributing Writer Abe Winter can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
