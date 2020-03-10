Chain of Giving directly benefits Centennial youth

Every year the Chain of Giving fundraiser rolls around, the Chain of Lakes Rotary's goal is always to make the event “bigger and better” than last year.
“Our sponsorships are up, our ticket sales are doing really well, the prizes have upticked a ton, so we feel this will be a bigger and better event than last year,” said Centennial Schools Superintendent and Rotary member Brian Dietz. “This will be another great event that will raise a lot of money for our community and our kids.”
This year's event is slated for 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Infinite Campus in Blaine. The event will feature casino games like blackjack and Texas hold’em and community games like basketball shot, bean bag toss, football toss, golf putting challenge and hockey shot.
A new addition to this year's event will be a silent auction. More than 20 items will be auctioned, including tickets to sporting events and different activities. Like last year, the event has a sports theme and attendees are encouraged to wear their sports swag, whether that be Centennial gear or professional or college sports apparel. Tailgate-themed cuisine will feature items such as wings and brats, a nacho bar and dessert.
The ninth annual event will raise funds for the district's Angel Fund as well as the YMCA.
“The greater purpose of us doing this is that we recognize there's a lot of needs that exist around our five communities and there's an
opportunity to rally around students and know that those dollars will directly benefit students that are longing to be a part of something,” Dietz said. “We want to make sure that we build this sense of belonging and purpose in what they do within our system, whether it's the with the YMCA or within the school district.”
The Angel Fund gives all students in middle school and high school an opportunity to participate in activities and sports offered through the schools and community education.
YMCA Executive Director Andrew Hoffman, who is also a Rotary member, said the proceeds raised for the YMCA will be put toward the nearly $200,000 the organization provides in financial assistance to families each year.
“It helps provide access so more members of our community can be a part of the YMCA and its programs,” Hoffman explained. “This is really helping us strengthen the foundation of our community.The school district and the YMCA are some of those pillars that can really help bring people together.”
In addition to its goal to raise funds for area youth, the Rotary is hopeful the event will encourage more community members to get involved in Rotary and spread its message of “service above self.”
Tickets for Chain of Giving are $50 per person, which includes casino games, bingo, community games and two drink tickets. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the District Office or YMCA, from a Rotary member or online at chainoflakesrotary.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
