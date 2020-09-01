Centerville welding business continues to grow

Noble Welding and Manufacturing, located in Centerville, was established in 1990. The business came under new ownership two years ago and since then has expanded capabilities, reduced costs and increased efficiency.
Owner Justin Johnsen bought the business from founder Bob Sord in 2018 after Sord retired. Noble Welding now has 17 employees and more than 100 years of manufacturing experience.
Johnsen, a native of Stillwater, attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he double majored in history and anthropology. He worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture after he graduated and then went into the private sector. Most recently, he worked as a solderer for eight years. Soldering is a process that uses a soft metal or metallic alloy to join metallic surfaces, usually involving a blowtorch.
Noble Welding does spot welding, production welding, fabrication and finishing. Some of the work includes medical production; other work involves the manufacturing of agricultural and military items. The business is currently busy making ventilators, respirators and mobile X-ray machines. Johnsen said his company has made about 50,000 facepiece respirators in the past month.
“We’ve worked with everyone from 3M to Best Buy and Target,” Johnsen said.
He said the company works closely with several large manufacturers in the Twin Cities, including Herold Precision Metals in White Bear Lake.
Johnsen would like to continue to grow the company but noted that he doesn’t want to hire people and then have to do layoffs during these unpredictable times.
“I strongly believe that employers need to pay their employees more. That’s one thing I’ve pushed, and have pretty much doubled payroll, and it’s been easy. And getting people to not have their problems from home come to work. If they can take care of them and be content, then they can focus on being a professional,” he said.
Johnsen would like to offer welding classes to kids and adults so that they can consider the trades as a career path. “I have some free time and some other guys are interested in giving back to the community,” he said.
“Not every kid needs a college degree, and a lot of kids are crippled from the debt they incur from it. You can teach someone a trade, and they can take it with them wherever they go,” Johnsen said.
