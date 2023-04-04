CENTERVILLE — If there is one thing the mayor wants you to know about the city in 2023, it is that the city is strong.
Mayor D. Love recently presented the first-ever State of the City Address, hosted by the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce. He explained that he has traveled around the state and around the country and spoken to city officials from cities of all sizes. He has left each conversation feeling proud of his city and excited for what is yet to come.
“We are uniquely positioned to prosper in the present, yet grow in the future. We have a history steeped in tradition and values with the future of bountiful possibilities,” Love said. “We are uniquely Centerville.”
The city has welcomed many new businesses in 2022 going into 2023, including: Norbella Senior Living, Atlas Villas Memory Care, Kwik Trip, Centerville Storage, Sutton Transport, First Choice Builds, American Roofing Supply, Max Storage and Amazon.
Love shared that a new boutique, Onyx & Co., has opened its doors in the strip mall across from City Hall, and Guys and Dolls Salon has signed a purchase agreement to build on property located on Main Street next to Centerville Elementary School.
A hotel and restaurant user has also expressed interest in property located on the northeast corner of town north of Norbella Senior Living.
“We continue to talk about development on Blocks 5 and 7,” Love explained. “The talk of developing and redeveloping our downtown stretches back nearly two decades.”
The Economic Development Authority is currently looking at the downtown comprehensive plan, which was created in 2006. “The world has gone through a couple of changes since then, but needless to say the plan did not go away,” Love said.
Along with an adviser, EDA members are evaluating whether the plan still makes sense or if it needs to be changed when looking at 2023 and beyond.
“We still believe there's opportunity in our downtown to become more robust and vibrant than it is today,” Love said. “We know the presence of a small-town build remains important, but I believe it's time to update that that comp plan. I don't know if it's a small-town feel anymore. I think it's a hometown feel … We can think big and we can grow while remaining in our limited borders.”
For the next two years, the City Council plans to focus on three goals: economic development, organizational resilience and community building. Love says there are a lot of priorities within each of those that will allow the city to measure its success, or lack thereof.
Love also wanted to celebrate Centerville’s fiscal responsibility. The city recently restructured some of its investments to take advantage of the rising interest rates, and the city’s bonds have been set up to see steady decreases over the coming years. Centerville’s current debt will be paid off by 2029.
In 2023, the city’s website has a new look and, thanks to a suggestion by a junior council member, the city also has its own mobile app.
“As I look forward into the future of Centerville, I see a growing city with thriving businesses integrated as members of the city. I also see neighbors and people with pride in their homes and their community,” Love said. “I see a connected city with a hometown feel driven by citizens.”
