Centerville’s ‘Chef Hot Hands’ has plans

If you think the residents of Centerville aren’t ready for some excellent gourmet comfort food during these times, think again.
“I think this could be really good,” Centerville City Administrator/ Engineer Mark Statz said when he heard about the breakfast spot proposed for the former site of Vincenzo’s Italian catering.
Larry Jiles, a Hugo native and 2006 graduate of White Bear High School, plans to open a cafe and bakery at 7087 Centerville Road.
He is already providing high-end entrees from the comfort of his home to the homes of his fans.
Known as “Chef Hot Hands,” Jiles creates custom, one-of-a kind gourmet entrees made from scratch using all-organic herb seasonings and vegetables that showcase grass-fed beef or wild-caught ocean seafood. He begins each day by going out to shop for daily ingredients at markets that specialize in organic Minnesota-grown produce.
Then, Jiles posts the day’s menu on his Facebook timeline with photos and descriptions. Jiles’ guests can place their orders by using the Message cell phone app for evening delivery. Delivery service begins at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Hungry patrons looking for the highlight of their day can also visit chefhothands.com and order one of the half-dozen specials of the day for delivery to their location.
With his entree business off and running, Jiles would now like to expand his culinary services to the community with Jiles & Jiles Cafe & Bakery on Centerville Road, just south of Main Street and across the street from Kelly’s Bar & Grill. He plans for the breakfast venue to be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing door-to-door delivery service.
Jiles will provide single entrees or family-style meals at that location from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with options for delivery or pickup. At the moment, due to COVID-19 social distancing measures, Jiles has not yet laid out a plan for dine-in options.
For the past 15 years, Jiles has been perfecting his craft and work ethic in various jobs in the culinary industry. He might have also been crafting his timing skills, because two months ago — before the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed itself — Jiles had already decided to quit his two full-time jobs as cook to spend more time with his family and get creative about fulfilling his dream of opening a breakfast cafe and bakery.
At the very moment that sit-down dining went away, Jiles was ready to become the “personal chef that delivers.”
It wasn’t long before word of “Intimate Entree” got out into the ears of the community. His classmate and friend, LeAnn Peterson, shared her dinner experience with a friend, who shared her dinner experience with a friend, and so forth. Suddenly, “Chef Hot Hands” found his moniker becoming a household name as he united people through phenomenal food.
Some internal traits are always necessary to make a dream possible. Jiles has continued to stand on a few main principles in preparing for each entree he prepares. The principles are awareness, love, appearance, aroma and taste. “It’s important to be conscious of what we are putting into our bodies, and that is why awareness is No. 1,” he said. “It’s equally important to put love into the performance and preparation of each entree.” Jiles believes that conscious love is channeled through the energy put into each entree to create an unforgettable ingredient.
His working philosophy is, “I can do all this through Him who gives me strength,” from Philippians 4:13.
During the COVID-19 crisis, powerful forces seem to be at play against small businesses. To open a one-of-a-kind business when so many others are slipping under financial waters is, indeed, going against the tide.
Jiles is working to find financing. Before he can open up Jiles & Jiles Cafe & Bakery, he needs to come up with $15,000 within 90 days to purchase operating equipment, obtain a Anoka County class III catering license, pay the Anoka County Health Department plan review fee and fund other operating expenses. Those who are interested in helping with his startup campaign can communicate with him through Twitter at #Jiles&JilesCafe&Bakery or #ChefHotHands.
