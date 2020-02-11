Centerville native awarded Outstanding Teen title

Miss Chain of Lakes competition names three new titleholders
Three young women became titleholders and several other young women were awarded scholarships at the Jan. 4 Miss Chain of Lakes Scholarship Competition at Centennial Middle School.
Devon Brandt, 16, of Centerville was awarded the title of Miss Chain of Lakes’ Outstanding Teen 2020. She competed in private interview, fitness, talent, evening wear and on-stage question. Brandt’s platform is “Building Dreams and Breaking Barriers: Creating an Inclusive Environment for People With Disabilities.” Brandt won the top teen talent award with her vocal performance of a song made famous by Selena. For her efforts, Devon is sponsored to compete for the Miss Minnesota’s Outstanding Teen competition in March and was awarded scholarships for winning the title as well as for her talent.
Miss Chain of Lakes 2020 Rachel Eron, 24, of Minneapolis performed a science experiment as her talent. Her social impact initiative is “STEMing Creativity, Growing Innovation.” A senior at the University of Minnesota, she will graduate with a double major in industrial/systems engineering and computer science.
Anna Bridgeman, 20, a pre-med/biology student at Carlton College, won the third title: Miss Capital City 2020. Her social impact initiative is “Be the Match: Stem Cell Donation Registry.” Both Eron and Bridgeman will continue on to compete for the title of Miss Minnesota in June.
Additional scholarships were awarded for Miss Talent to Annie Skogen, a University of Minnesota student who performed a tap dance. Skogen also won a People’s Choice award, as did Maura Erickson in the teen division.
Titleholders are available to speak and perform for school and community groups by contacting misschainoflakes@gmail.com. Katherine Majkrzak, a resident of Lino Lakes, is the program’s executive director. She has produced the program and funded scholarships for area high school girls and college women since 2014.
The Chain of Lakes Scholarship Organization is a preliminary competition to the Miss Minnesota competition through the Miss America Organization. The Miss America Organization is known for awarding millions of dollars of scholarships to talented and service-oriented young women. To learn more about the Miss Chain of Lakes Scholarship Program and follow the volunteer activities of these young women, visit misschainoflakes.org/.
From press release
