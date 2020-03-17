CENTERVILLE — City Hall was packed March 11 with residents who wanted to share their thoughts at a public hearing when Mayor Jeff Paar announced that he would resign as of March 25. Paar was elected mayor in November 2016 after serving for 14 years on the City Council.
The council was prepared to take public comment and possibly act on a $350,000 purchase agreement with Trident Development LLC, which plans to build a 53-unit apartment building downtown. The project is also pending approval of $1.35 million in tax increment financing (TIF).
Paar explained to fellow council members and the public that personal reasons, not this specific project, led to his resignation.
“You are going to have to bear with me because this is going to be emotional for me … my private life is my private life. I have been very upfront and honest with staff, council, our attorney (and) the League of Minnesota Cities,” he said.
“I am not living in Centerville, and there are all sorts of rumors going around ... none of it is true. My wife and I are separated, and we are in the middle of a divorce,” he said. “The truth of the matter is, I want my house and my wife wants my house and right now we can’t agree on who is going to get the house.”
Paar said it would be different if he knew that the personal matter would be resolved soon.
“I didn’t think this process would take this long,” he said.
Paar explained that even though the purchase agreement with Trident Development LLC was going to be tabled, he and the council still wanted to hear from residents and have a frank conversation to clear the air.
“I am okay if people disagree with me or the council, but when stuff out there is just flat-out not true, I think that needs to be put to bed,” Paar said.
City Administrator Mark Statz said he anticipates the council will appoint a new mayor at the end of the March 25 meeting, when council members officially accept Paar’s resignation.
“The new mayor will serve through the end of the mayor’s term, which is up at the end of 2020. Whomever assumes the role of mayor then vacates their seat on the City Council,” Statz explained. The council will need to decide how to fill the council vacancy.
The council will likely vote on the Trident Development LLC purchase agreement sometime in April.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
