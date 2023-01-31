CENTERVILLE — The city of Centerville needs to fill an empty seat on the City Council. Michelle Lakso, who ran unopposed during the 2022 election, has resigned her position on the council, and the city has opted to appoint an interim member to serve out her term until the next election can be held.

The city is currently seeking qualified candidates to apply for the vacancy.

