CENTERVILLE — The city of Centerville needs to fill an empty seat on the City Council. Michelle Lakso, who ran unopposed during the 2022 election, has resigned her position on the council, and the city has opted to appoint an interim member to serve out her term until the next election can be held.
The city is currently seeking qualified candidates to apply for the vacancy.
Lakso was never sworn in for her 2023-2027 term. She explained that she recently experienced a lot of change in her personal life and chose to step away to focus on her family. She entered the last election when she saw no one had filed for the seat, and wanted to step in and make a difference when it looked like no one else would. Lakso previously served on the City Council from 2005to 2009.
The role was rewarding in many ways, she noted, but also frustrating. Many government spaces are heavily male-dominated, so it was important for her that there be some female representation on the Centerville council.
“One of the things we struggle with is that we don’t necessarily do a good job of trying to have a representative government,” Lakso said. “If you look at demographics, it’s not all people who are white and middle income.”
For many individuals, there are social and economic barriers to serving in local government. It can be a struggle for those from a lower socioeconomic class, or with a lot of extra demands on their time. Lakso saw firsthand the challenges of being a working mom serving in local government.
“You barely get off your computer for work, squeeze in dinner, and off to City Council,” Lakso said. “That’s if your kids are able to be in good care.”
Lakso hoped the appointment process would encourage applications from citizens who might be interested in local government, but have avoided it due to the complicated nature of running an election campaign.
City Administrator Mark Statz explained that there is no immediate rush to appoint a candidate. The city could even ride out the next four years with a four-member council, but that would not be the ideal scenario, he said. The plan for now is to appoint a candidate to fill in for two years until the next general election. This option will save the city from having to organize a costly special election at an odd time of year when there is typically low turnout.
Two candidates have already been interviewed for the position, but the City Council chose to keep the application process open to extend the opportunity to more members of the community.
Statz said that the City Council would also like to see more representation of women on the council, but the council will select the best candidate for the job regardless of gender.
“The council members are just hoping to have just a larger slate of candidates, female or male,” Statz said. “We’re happy with the candidates we had, but want to make sure we’re not rushing through it.”
The board will hear candidates again from 5 to 6:30 p.m. immediately prior to its Feb. 8 meeting. Eligible Centerville residents interested in serving their community in this way are invited to contact City Hall at 651-429-3232. They can also find an application form on the Centerville city website.
— Jackie Bussjaeger & Loretta Harding
(0) comments
