CENTERVILLE — Anyone who’s been out on the frozen lakes this winter has seen the slushy, mushy mess firsthand. The ice is a little more unpredictable this year than winters past, causing the Centerville Lions Club to cancel its popular fishing tournament, which was set to take place Feb. 18 on Centerville Lake. 

The decision was a matter of safety, said club president Ron Hogan. With a slushy mess on top and inconsistent ice below, having a fleet of heavy vehicles, foot traffic and holes in the ice seemed like a risky idea. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.