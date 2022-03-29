Centerville Elementary students read their way to Final Four

Ninety third-grade students at Centerville Elementary are heading to the NCAA Women’s Final Four—for reading.
Students competed with other schools in the state, racking up reading minutes to pave the way to the Final Four Read-Off competition. Students will be honored at a celebratory event in Tourney Town on April 1 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Students are participating in Read to the Final Four, a nine-week literacy challenge aimed at creating a lifelong love and interest in reading for students across Minnesota. The competition is sponsored by the NCAA, Women’s Final Four and the Minnesota Local Organizing Committee.
During the competition, Centerville students have participated in special reading events involving flashlight reading, reading under their desks in forts, and in “reading cafés” in the classrooms.
“It has been so encouraging to see our students ask to read whenever they have extra minutes, and when they’ve completed their books, they are off to the school library to check out more,” said Stacie Ebnet Dietz, third-grade teacher who is leading the initiative at the school. “For the three, third grade teachers, we have all commented that seeing our students exceed their original reading stamina minutes and maintain focus on their books is absolutely incredible,” she added.
This is the second time the NCAA has hosted this event for third grade classes across Minnesota. “Centerville Elementary participated in 2018 during the Men’s NCAA Final Four, landing in round of 32, and that was remarkable,” said Dietz. “This year our students knew that we could surpass that previous record and we set our goal for making it to Tourney Town to be in the Final Four schools.”
The final round of reading minutes was due March 28 to clinch the champion title. As of press time, Centerville Elementary students have read a total of 764,297 minutes, averaging 140 hours per student.
“I am very proud of our third-grade students,” said Mike Macken, principal of Centerville Elementary. “Their dedication to reading and watching them progress through the brackets has been amazing.”
The competition began Jan. 10 with 6,300 students in 102 schools participating. On March 24, Centerville Elementary was announced as one of the Final Four. The Centerville Elementary Cougars are up against Hill City Elementary, Hill City Public School District; Liberty Ridge Elementary, South Washington County Schools; and Cornelia Elementary, Edina Public Schools, vying for the championship title.
— Contributed by Centennial Schools
