CENTERVILLE — Madison Dorn has always loved school, but she never imagined that she would have the opportunity to return to her elementary school to teach in her very own kindergarten classroom.
Dorn graduated from Centennial High School in 2018. She then attended Bethel University and graduated in December 2021. A year later, she accepted an offer as a kindergarten teacher at Centerville Elementary.
Dorn’s kindergarten teacher, George Burr, retired last June after 35 years at Centerville Elementary. With the exception of one year, he spent the entire time teaching kindergarten. Even though he retired, Burr still serves as a substitute teacher at the school.
Centerville Elementary Principal Mike Macken explained that the school had a teacher leave partway through the school year. Burr stepped up to substitute for about three weeks while the district searched for a new teacher.
Macken said they were impressed with Dorn from the get-go. “She had a great skillset for what we were looking for, and she seemed like she would fit in well with our culture. She likes to collaborate; she is open to new ideas. She really has fit in well,” Macken said. “It was fun to see how excited she was to come back to the school that she went to. I think it speaks a lot to this town and this school. We have a lot of people that go to school and stay here, or they come back. People really like the school, they like the community. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more of that down the road.”
Once Dorn was hired, she had the unique opportunity to shadow her own kindergarten teacher for about a week. Then she taught alongside Burr for a couple of days and eventually took over the classroom as her own.
Burr recalled Dorn being one of his full-day students. “She always had a big smile; she had lots of energy. She was a smart little girl … She was a good kid.”
“The first time I saw her, she still had that big smile and a lot of energy. She hasn’t changed a whole lot, and I have found that … their personality in kindergarten doesn’t change so much. They keep their personalities as they get older.”
Dorn said some things in the classroom haven’t changed, either. “It is a little weird, but a lot of the toys I played with are still here,” Dorn said laughing, specifically referring to a baby doll she found that she remembers carrying around with her every day.
Many of the teachers who worked in the building when she was a student also still work at the school. Dorn said it has been little strange to step into the role of co-worker and call them by their first names, rather than “Mr.” or “Mrs.”
Just the other day, she was looking through some old file cabinets and came across an art project of Mr. Burr’s that she is pretty confident is still stored in her mother’s basement.
The classroom that once felt ginormous now feels pretty small. Perhaps that has to do with the fact that when she was in kindergarten, she had a class size of 12. Dorn now teaches 23 students.
Dorn has made a concerted effort to transform Mr. Burr’s classroom into her own. “As much as I loved Mr. Burr’s classroom and I loved when I was in kindergarten, I think starting out my teaching career I wanted to make it my classroom. Being in the same classroom is definitely nostalgic and it is very cool … but I have made it my own, so it feels different.”
Dorn has known she wanted to be a teacher since she was in high school, when she started coaching gymnastics through community education. “It was so fun to be able to teach and make connections with the kids while still doing something that I loved,” she recalls.
She said she eventually decided on kindergarten, because that’s where the foundation starts.
“In kindergarten, there is such a clean slate with all of the kids, and it feels like they almost all start at same level. Everything is new to them,” Dorn explained. “When you have a positive experience in kindergarten, I think it really makes an impact … You want them to love school.”
In fact, it’s that very foundation where Dorn fell in love with school and developed many lasting, impactful relationships that inspired her career. Dorn has already been hired on for next school year, too.
“She is using her energy, smarts, assets and smile to pass that on to the next generation, “ Burr noted. “She has lots of new ideas, and I think that’s good. The kids will benefit from her energy and creativity,” he said.
