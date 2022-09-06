CENTERVILLE — In a decision that likely could have gone either way, the City Council has decided to move forward with a couple of projects for 2022.
In August, the council took a pause to evaluate whether it should move forward with parking lot improvements at City Hall and a thin overlay project after bids came in considerably higher than expected.
The parking lot project received four bids: the lowest bid came in at $771,270 and the highest bid came in at twice that amount, said Stantec Engineer Kellie Schlegel. The engineer’s estimate in the feasibility report for the project was $591,000. If the city awards the contract to the lowest bidder (Bituminous Roadways Inc. of Columbus), the work would cost $180,000 more for the project than expected.
City Administrator Mark Statz explained that the council could either accept the low bid or rebid the project for construction in spring 2023 and hope to receive lower bids. He said he reached out to contractors, engineers and suppliers in an effort to understand what the council might see if it decides to wait for spring 2023.
In summary, Statz said the low bidder was not deterred by the tight schedule (needing to get the project done this year), and thought prices probably would not change for next year. Other bidders said they might be able to come down in price for a project in the spring, but they likely wouldn’t be able to meet the price of the local bidder in Columbus.
One of the suppliers said the price of materials would likely level off at some point and not continue to trend upward on a steep incline, but there likely wouldn’t be a significant decrease in price within the next six months to a year.
“I don’t know how anyone can pretend that we are going to be able to predict this. It is really a gamble as to whether or not we think these material prices will come down,” Statz said. “Meanwhile, you let that money sit in the bank, and inflation isn’t helping its value. We will earn a couple of bucks in interest, but will that make up for what we lose for inflation? I’ve tossed and turned about this a lot. I’m very torn.”
Ultimately, Statz said his recommendation was to move forward with both projects. He said he was concerned that the price of the low bidder may come back considerably higher the next time around now that they have seen the prices from the other bidders.
Council Member Russ Koski said, “When I think about this, it is difficult. What do we gain and what do we lose? Some of these numbers could come down, but other number could go up. There is always a risk.” He added, “I don’t think we have a whole lot to lose by waiting …
I would be OK with rolling the dice a little bit and waiting to see what next year brings. There is a lot of uncertainty in what is coming around the corner.”
Council Member Steve King said he agreed. “I say roll the dice and see what happens. Maybe we can get a better bid.”
Council Member Darrin Mosher said whereas he thought the thin overlay project could wait, the City Hall parking lot project could not. Statz explained that the projects were bid together and would need to be rebid as separate projects if the council wished to split them up.
Council Member Michelle Lakso wanted to know whether the city would need to pay for another feasibility study should the council decide to wait until 2023. Schlegel said many of the items in the feasibility report would not need to be redone, but that the report would need to be updated for a price of approximately $5,000. Several of the council members also expressed their frustration that the feasibility report figures were so far off the mark.
Mayor D. Love said that the upgrade to the parking lot lighting definitely has to take place for safety reasons.
“The only way we are going to have a real impact with this is to combine it with our 2023 project. That’s the only chance we are going to see any variance on pricing, and it still may not matter,” he said. “(I think we should) move forward so we can get the parking lot done, so that we can lock in with the pricing that we know versus the pricing that we don’t know. Moving forward in 2023, if pricing continues to escalate, we can make a decision on that project at that time because it will not involve something as dire as our parking lot is right now.”
Ultimately, the council voted 4-1 (King opposed) Aug. 24 to award the construction contract to Bituminous Roadways Inc. for both projects. The contractor has not yet specified when work will begin, but the projects will both be completed this construction season.
