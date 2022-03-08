Centerville council considers further renovations to City Hall

CENTERVILLE — The City Council is considering whether it should put another $475,000 into its City Hall/fire station.
“We have been talking for a while now about use of our American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and what we intend to do with those,” said City Administrator Mark Statz. “At this point, we need to make a decision on whether or not we are going to do these things in 2022.”
After several council conversations, Statz compiled a list of top priorities, all of which include improvements at City Hall. If the council so chooses, the improvements would constitute the third phase of renovations at the city campus. The first phase of the project, which renovated the Council Chambers, was planned prior to the pandemic and cost approximately $300,000. The second phase of the project, which utilized approximately $200,000 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, remodeled the office area with individual offices, touch-free fixtures, etc.
The city of Centerville will receive approximately $430,000 in ARPA funds, and the remaining $45,000 for the project would come from the city’s street fund.
(The city currently has $160,00 programmed into its capital improvement plan to be used on the parking lot project).
Interior improvements to City Hall would likely cost approximately $225,000. One project could include punching the hallway from City Hall through to the fire station to provide easier access between the two sections of the building. Other improvements could include the addition of a conference room and break room.
Exterior improvements would likely cost an additional $250,000, and could include parking lot improvements as well as lighting and landscaping upgrades. A memorial in front of City Hall has also been considered, to be located where the flagpole currently sits.
Council Member Steve King explained that he could support some of the exterior improvements, but that he would not support the interior upgrades.
“I just don’t see why we are putting in $475,0000-plus … We are going to spend another $500,000 renovating City Hall and then later on, we will say, ‘I need more money for this and I need more money for that,’” King said. “These are uncertain times and we just spend, spend, spend. I don’t think it is a necessity right now.”
Mayor D Love said the one thing he doesn’t want to do is overextend the city’s funds. “This is a plan that we had on back burner, and I don’t have a problem with it, but I don’t want to overextend ourselves,” Love said. He also noted that the funds need to be used.
Statz explained that although there are a lot of appropriate uses for ARPA funds, the one thing that is not allowed is creating a “rainy day fund.” “This money was put out there to stimulate the economy. They want things to be built,” he said.
Council Member Michelle Lakso said she would be comfortable moving the exterior portion of the project forward, but suggested the council discuss other potential uses for the remaining funds with the other committees and commissions.
Ultimately, the council directed city staff to continue refining the exterior improvements to City Hall (not to exceed $250,000) and discuss other potential uses for the remaining ARPA funds.
In a follow-up email, Statz said, “There seems to be some consensus from the City Council that the improvements, which would connect the City Hall space and Fire Hall offices with an interior hallway, would be a benefit to the overall functionality of our building and the operations of both the city and fire department. However, the city has a number of other priorities to weigh. City staff is compiling a list of other priorities and rough costs in an effort to facilitate that discussion.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.