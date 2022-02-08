Centerville continues talks on maxi storage

Small-business owners who own large equipment or classic car collectors in the area will note that plans are in the works for a maxi-storage facility in Centerville.
Of course, the maxi-storage facility planned by Chad Anderson and Nam Ly of White Bear Lake must first jump through a few hoops, one of which is a review by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
At its Feb. 1 meeting, the commission opened a public hearing to discuss the project. The public hearing was continued to its March 1 meeting, where additional comment can be made by members of the public. Commissioners are welcoming public input early in on the planning process.
The commission heard an overview of the project and gave general feedback. Plans are for the finer details of the project to be hammered out at the March 1 meeting, possibly followed by a recommendation for the Centerville City Council.
Anderson and Ly applied for a site plan review and a conditional use permit (CUP) to build mini-storage/maxi-storage units on Lot 1, Block 1 in Royal Industrial Park at 2010 Fairview Street.
The partners plan to build and operate two 10,400-square-foot buildings for maxi-storage facilities. Each building will contain eight bays that each measure 20 feet by 50 feet.
The ideal target market for the facility is small businesses and tradespeople — with “storage” as the operative word. For example, food truck owners may store their trucks at the facility, but may not cook on site. Autos may be stored at the site, but auto mechanic services and auto painting are prohibited. Although the units will have restrooms and running water as an amenity for renters and their visitors who drop by, overnight occupancy won't be allowed. Retail sales are also proscribed at the site.
The prohibitions are in place to disallow activities that may become a nuisance to neighbors. In addition, the industrial park is set up for business-to-business interaction and not retail sales. This is because the infrastructure of the site was not designed to accommodate traffic generated by retail sales activities. There are three parking spots available per unit, insufficient for any kind of retail traffic.
Anderson and Ly have been friends for 10 years. Anderson's background is as a food truck operator in White Bear Lake and Centerville. “I was a previous tenant in buildings similar to this,” he said.
Ly has been a software engineer for 20 years and has experience running a small business.
If the project moves ahead, Anderson and Ly plan to complete their purchase of the lot April 21 and begin building the first building in July. By November, the partners expect to have both buildings completed.
The partners expect to pay $273,000 for the land and invest $2 million overall for their enterprise.
Commissioners said they weren't in a position to make a final recommendation until the March meeting. At that meeting, commissioners expect to discuss finer details, such as landscaping requirements, screening strategies, lighting and driveway width.
“The maxi-storage facility would be a nice option for the community and for people to store large equipment that they don't want to keep in their driveway,” Commissioner Darrell (DJ) Olson said.
“It's a good fit for the area,” said Commissioner John Krueger. The facility will help anyone who is looking at outside storage for residential uses, he said.
Centerville is close to a lot of lakes, and members of the community could store a ski boat at the facility, Anderson noted. “A lot of people who have financial resources want this type of storage. We aren't looking to be man caves, but a maxi storage.”
Upcoming commission business:
Be ready to talk about weapons. The commission discussed the ordinances regarding discharge of weapons of all kinds within city limits. Because commissioners thought that the ordinance language needed clarification and updating, a public hearing on the subject is in the offing to determine where limits should be placed. The commissioners said they would welcome input from the public about safety, noise, risks to police officers and other issues surrounding weapon use within the city.
Loretta Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
