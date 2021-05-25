CENTERVILLE — Residents will have more history to look at while attending City Council meetings than just the lineup of former mayors that has graced the upper walls of council chambers for at least the past 15 years.
The Anoka County Historical Society (ACHS) will provide professionally curated displays in council chambers starting in June. The display will feature existing archaeological and historical items donated to the city by members of the community.
The Centerville City Council at its May 12 meeting formally approved a memorandum of understanding with the ACHS for a history niche in council chambers at City Hall.
A history corner has long been near the top of council's wish list of design features for the newly remodeled City Hall. To that end, city staff has been working with the ACHS in an effort to provide professionally curated displays for the dedicated space on an ongoing basis. In return, the ACHS asked the city to furnish display hardware at a cost to the city of approximately $250. The general fund will be the source of funding. The ACHS also encouraged the city to become an official member of the society, which would cost $150 annually.
On behalf of the ACHS, Executive Director Rebecca Ebnet-Desens expressed the historical society's appreciation for the “lovely partner” the city has been in their joint projects over the years.
Ebnet-Desens announced that Erin McBrien of the ACHS will serve as the new archivist and curator. She will work with City Administrator Mark Statz and other city staff members for access to the display case. The historical society will create a revolving display that will turn over every four to six months. Contents of future displays will include items from the ACHS collection or items on loan from area residents.
The historical society will continue to collect historical items from the community, compile oral histories, conduct school programs and kick-start other public programming and interaction, Ebnet-Desens said.
