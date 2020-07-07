A group of students from Centennial High School have organized Centennial Students for Change and plan to host a peaceful protest in the area Saturday, July 11.
Juniors Amara Patel, Idil Guled, Britt Kjorlien and freshman Siri Kjorlien are four of the main founders of the group, which was started last month. Students for Change has grown to around 25 students and continues to expand.
“After the tragic death of George Floyd and hearing more about so many more black lives lost because of racism in our country, I wanted to do something,” Patel said. “My friends and I saw a lot of kids our age making change so we thought we could do the same.”
Siri said she wanted to be a part of the group because she has personally faced racism many times. “I feel very passionately about making my community aware of what is really happening to the students and people of color around them. While our school does say they have a zero tolerance for racist acts, in reality it often goes unchecked or is swept under the rug as quickly as possible, so we want to change that,” she said.
Guled said she joined the group to make a difference at Centennial. “I want to leave something behind at our school because our district is quickly becoming more diverse as new families move in,” she said. “I have seen how limited our school’s procedures are when racism occurs, and I want to make sure that students can be protected going forward.”
Centennial Students for Change was inspired to host a peaceful march called “Awaken the Suburbs” after a similar event took place in Shoreview. The group reached out to the event’s organizers via Zoom and got some advice for how to begin the planning process.
Although the march is still in the planning stages (as of press deadlines), participants plan to gather at Circle Pines City Hall around 2:30 p.m. and begin to walk to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Circle Pines at 3 p.m. The group is hoping to walk down Lake Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Once at the church, attendees will hear from some black youth in the community.
“Our hope is to raise awareness about racism in our community and allow black youth to be heard,” Patel explained. Siri added, “My hope is that Centennial doesn’t only ‘hear us,’ but they finally do something to help the black community. In the past, nobody from our school system in general has really tried to hear, appreciate or acknowledge our voices. We are fed up.”
During the march, attendees are encouraged to maintain social distancing and will be required to wear a mask. There will also be hand sanitizer available and some masks if participants need one. Signs are also welcomed.
As for a police presence, Centennial Students for Change is hopeful the police will be willing to help with traffic control/blocking off roads but wants their presence to be “as limited as possible.”
“I want people to know that this is intended to be a peaceful, family-friendly protest. Our purpose is to have students speak and be heard as well as talk about how we can do better as a community. We are not trying to attack anyone; instead, we are trying to support members of our community who have faced prejudice in their daily lives,” Patel said. “We hope that after this, our community can begin to discuss these important issues.”
Patel said the hope is that eventually, Centennial Students for Change will be an official club in the district. “We want to have a club at our school where students of color and anyone who wants to support us can have a comfortable place to talk with others about their experiences,” she said.
Response from school district
The district identified equity as one of its goals of its strategic plan back in 2016. Although a lot of work has already been done, district officials acknowledge that there is more work to be done.
“Over the past four years we have made progress and know there is more work to do. Administrators and I have listened to students and parents this past month about their education and equity concerns,” explained Superintendent Brian Dietz. “Our next steps to make Centennial a safe and inviting environment for all will be guided by this feedback, which has given us a clearer picture of the work to be done. We are also engaging in an equity audit that will identify bias, working with staff through professional development and continuing a review of curriculum.”
Dietz along with other district administrators plan to attend the march July 11.
“We’re here to listen and support our students and to help ensure a safe learning environment,” Dietz said.
Response from CLPD
Centennial Lakes Police Department (CLPD) Chief James Coan said the department hopes the march will not be directly on Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue, as those are busy thoroughfares.
“We are prepared to temporarily block traffic if it’s needed,” Coan said. “We respect the group’s constitutional right to peacefully demonstrate. As such, we will do whatever we can to ensure that it is done safely. Any presence by CLPD will be to protect the safety of all concerned.”
