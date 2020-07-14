Hot, humid weather didn't stop hundreds of residents from heading out to Circle Pines City Hall on Saturday, July 11, to protest racism and inequality.
The event, called “Awaken the Suburbs,” was organized by Centennial High School juniors Amara Patel, Idil Guled, Britt Kjorlien and freshman Siri Kjorlien to raise awareness about racism within the community and make room for Black youth to be heard.
From Circle Pines City Hall, marchers headed toward Our Savior's Lutheran Church, a little less than a mile away. Organizers had communicated with the school district and the police department beforehand, alerting them that they would be peacefully marching. Police handled traffic control and blocked off roads as volunteers passed out t-shirts, signs and pamphlets, and shared QR codes, directing users to a “Centennial Students for Change” website, which included lists of anti-racist resources and ways to support the community.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers also required those in attendance to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers were also handed out as needed.
As demonstrators marched down sidewalks and trails, they shouted chants like “no justice, no peace,” and “Black lives matter.” Multiple drivers honked in support as they passed.
Kris Jacobs-Andersen heard about the march through her neighbor, a student at Centennial. She said events like this are important for the northeast metro.
“We need racial justice, and we need equity and equality also. I hope that people in the suburbs will see that there is a lot of support for Black lives,” Jacobs-Andersen said. “I want people of color to feel comfortable and secure in Lino Lakes and Centerville and this whole area. I see a slowly growing minority, and I want them to come in knowing that they are safe and respected.”
“I’m from the Saint Paul-Minneapolis area so I’ve experienced everything we’ve gone through these last few weeks and beyond,” said demonstrator Shay Webbie, “I came because Black lives do matter and I thought it was so dope that Circle Pines, a predominantly white living area, decided to rally for Black lives matter. And the fact that my niece is a junior at Centennial High School was super dope.”
After arriving at the church, demonstrators listened to Black students who shared their experiences with racism in the community and at Centennial High School. Organizers shared changes they want to see implemented, including all staff be required to attend anti-racism training annually, new protocol be put in place to handle racism at the schools, and the ending of unequal punishment of students of color in the Centennial district. Bri Sislo-Schutta said that in the district, “Black students are 10.3 times more likely to be suspended (than) white students.”
Many discussed inconsistent enforcement of school rules, particularly the dress code. “A student at Centennial High School wore a confederate flag T-shirt, and, get this, he said ‘if this offends you,’ excuse my profanity, but he said, ‘your mom raised a b****,’ and got support from a multitude of his friends,” said Joy Ohana. “Imagine going to school with someone who was publicly racist with the support of all of his friends who also go to the same school.”
Several students talked about how often they had heard racist profanities within Centennial Schools. Guled said that in seventh grade, a group of classmates harassed her by repeatedly calling her a racial slur. “The next day, I was sent to the assistant principal's office. He said to me, 'You don't want to ruin these boys' lives,'” she said. “He never asked me how I was doing, and, of course, they got a slap on the wrist, no punishment.”
Guled said she experienced similar harassment in high school, as well.
“In ninth grade, a boy would get off the bus every single day and yell 'n*****.' Every day. Nobody on my bus ever did anything,” she said. “My bus driver never did anything. The only time he spoke up was when somebody had snacks, and he just reminded them to throw them away. But he couldn't remind them to not call me that.”
Many speakers said that such incidents within Centennial Schools often go unreported or overlooked.
“Centennial is predominately white. Centennial is predominately rich and privileged, and I hate to say it, but Centennial is predominately racist,” said Ohana. “There have been countless racist incidents at Centennial with no repercussions.”
“A student at Centennial harassed my friend for wearing her hijab and asked if she had a bomb in her backpack. And when she reported it, guess what happened? Nothing,” Ohana said. “This is absolutely unacceptable, and it is teaching these racist students that they can keep participating in their racist behavior as much as they want to because they won’t be punished.”
Others echoed this sentiment, calling school administrators' handling of such incidents insufficient.
“Centennial, how come when I was in a meeting with one of your leaders he said, and I quote, ‘we don’t apologize for what we’ve been doing the past several years?' You don’t see it, but when you say things like that it just further proves that you are the reason that people are being discriminated against because they are Black,” Kjorlien said. “Centennial, every time you let one of those kids off the hook you are showing them that what they have been doing is okay.”
Ohana urged the district to do better. “You are doing the bare minimum. Actually, I take that back. You’re not even reaching the bare minimum,” Ohana said. “I wouldn’t want anyone else to experience Centennial the way I did. A change needs to happen.”
At the end of the demonstration, the group announced a new student group, Centennial Students For Change, and encouraged those interested to join.
In a statement released Monday, Centennial Public Schools Communications Director Krista Bergert addressed the concerns raised during the protest. “Equity is an area identified in our strategic plan created in 2016. We have made progress over the past four years but recognize there is far more work to do,” she said. “We have spoken to students and families during this past month about their experiences and concerns. Those conversations along with what we learned from students attending the rally give us a clear picture of the work to be done.”
When students return to school in the fall, they will “see a different Centennial,” the statement read. “We have reviewed curriculum, made changes, and will continue that process for the next few years. We are committed to being transparent on the work we’ve done around discipline and suspension and will work to develop consistent practices that address racial comments.”
The call for action at Saturday's protest did not end in the schools; speakers spoke heavily on racism in the surrounding suburban community, as well.
“It’s at the point where if you’re not actively contributing to the movement you are hurting the movement. Let me be a little more clear, if you are not actively helping us, you are a part of the problem,” said Sam Mesfin. “We will continue to demand justice until justice is served.”
