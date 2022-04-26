A Centennial girls hockey team raised $35,632 for Hiway Hockey Kids4Kids program this season and was rewarded with a special night in a suite at a Minnesota Wild game.
The funds, raised by direct ask/donation, were presented to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare.
The Centennial D Mites, aged four to seven, attended the Wild’s 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center where they also met Wild defenseman Matt Dumba and Wild mascot Nordy, and were taken on rides on the Zamboni.
The program was created five years ago by Hiway Credit Union in partnership with the Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Hockey, the state governing body for youth hockey.
“The idea was to encourage youth hockey teams to use the same skills they use on the ice — teamwork, cooperation, creativity — to raise money for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare,” said Kent Wipf of Hiway Credit Union.
Teams that raise over $500 receive a co-branded Wild and Hiway Credit Union hat and are also eligible for the grand prize — the suite at a game — chosen by random drawing.The Centennial kids won the drawing.
The team is coached by Trevor Jones, assisted by Rob Kelly, Grant Haflund, and Kristin Winsky, The manager is Nichole Koustrup.
Contributing Writer Bruce Strand can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.