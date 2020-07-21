Centennial utilizes CARES Act funding for Chromebooks

When students “return” to school this fall, every student in grade 6-12 will have access to his or her own Chromebook.
The Centennial School Board approved the purchase of Chromebooks for the 1:1 initiative at its meeting last week.
“This is not only the next step we have been looking to take for many years about how we incorporate technology into our district but, more importantly, it is an equity and access issue too,” said Superintendent Brian Dietz. “We are really excited that we can put devices in our students’ hands to help them be more successful.”
The initiative will cost $528,000. Executive Director of Business Services Patrick Chaffey explained that the district received $631,000 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. $323,000 of that will be used for the project and the rest of it will be paid for by the school building budgets.
School Board Clerk Kathryn Timm asked if the district has a plan for what to do with the Chromebooks in four years when they start to reach the end of their life expectancy. “Do we have a plan that we can recycle these devices and get them back into the community for a family that might not have a device available?”
Chaffey explained that he doesn't have all the details yet, but recently a change was made to legislation that would allow districts to do just that.
School Board Director Christina Wilson inquired about tech support for the new devices. Director of Technology Mike Christensen explained that the district already has a robust program in place for tech support and that Chromebooks have relatively inexpensive replacement parts. In addition, there will be training involved for staff.
School Board Chair Suzy Guthmueller inquired about why the district chose Chromebooks versus another type of device, such as an iPad. Christensen said more Chromebooks are being sold now than any other device and are the most effective use of the district's money in terms of capabilities.
Guthmueller also inquired about insurance for the devices and what the district would do to help students who may not have internet access at home. Christensen explained that the district was looking into how other district handle insurance for the devices. He said families will have the option to opt into an insurance plan for additional protection.
The district has also purchased hotspots for students in need of internet access, but does not have the means to provide that to every student.
When the four years is up and it comes time to replace the devices, the district will have to come up with another approach to pay for replacements. Chaffey said the district will consider multiple options, such as incorporating it as a budget line item, entering into a leasing arrangement or possibly placing it on the ballot for the operational levy in 2026.
School Board Director Tom Knisely said he thought the 1:1 initiative made a lot of sense for the district, especially during the pandemic, but he voiced his concern for what will happen four years from now.
“This will help us address some equity issues and make sure nobody is left behind during COVID,” he said. “The only thing that makes me a little nervous is that this is then putting us on the hook four years down the road.
“Once we provide this, we don't want to take it away. As long as we are cognizant of that and planning for the future, I think this is a really good idea.”
Dietz said, “We agree, and that is why we have come up with a few options. We are going to put some money aside in budgets because we know it is an investment. Not knowing what is going to happen in the next four years, we will have to work through it.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
