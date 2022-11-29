CIRCLE PINES — The Centennial Utilities Commission is expected to set utility rates for 2023 in January.
For the past six months, the commission, along with city staff, has worked with Ehlers, the city’s financial adviser, to complete a rate study.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CIRCLE PINES — The Centennial Utilities Commission is expected to set utility rates for 2023 in January.
For the past six months, the commission, along with city staff, has worked with Ehlers, the city’s financial adviser, to complete a rate study.
“This is a comprehensive look at all of our utility rates, gas, sewer, water, storm sewer. We haven’t done a rate study in a long time,” explained City Administrator Patrick Antonen.
Nick Anhut, of Ehlers, recently presented the study’s findings to the commission.
“It is a customized approach. We are really looking at the profile of your community and your specific needs to try to devise the best strategy for going forward,” Anhut said. “We evaluate each fund independently to put them all in the best position to make sure that they can be self-sufficient and generate revenues without the need for subsidy from another fund or city participation ...”
For the gas utility, the first recommendation is to charge all residential users a fixed monthly amount. Currently, customers that reside outside of Circle Pines (Lino Lakes and Blaine) but are served by the utility, are charged a surcharge. Ehlers recommends increasing the meter charge from $11.50 a month to $15 in 2023 with subsequent increases of 9% in 2024 and 2025, 8% in 2026 and 5% increases each year from 2027 to 2031. Anhut said with those increases, the gas utility would achieve self-sufficiency by 2030.
Although the customers that don’t reside in Circle Pines won’t notice the increase as much because they are used to the surcharges, Circle Pines residents will feel the increase a bit more.
For water, Ehlers is recommending some changes to the tiered system for residential users.
“We are proposing to tighten those tiers to better align them and to encourage some water conservation,” Anhut explained. “We don’t think this is going to have a large impact on your user classes, but it would tighten it up and it will provide a more meaningful signal in the summer months when they do choose to water more.”
In addition, Ehlers recommends increasing the flat rate by 3% in 2023 for both commercial and residential users. For sewer, the study recommends converting from a tiered rate system to a flat rate, and subsequent increases to that fee from 2024 through 2031.
For stormwater, the study found that the utility needs to increase its revenues by 25% in 2023 in order to help pay for a planned $150,000 pond excavation project. For single-family homes, Ehlers recommends increasing the fee from $8 to $10 a month in 2023, with another $1 increase in 2024 and 5% increases in subsequent years.
It’s important to note that the commission can review the study and its recommendations annually and make any changes it deems necessary. “This is a gradual approach. You can review the previous year … and decide to increase or decrease depending on new circumstances,” Anhut said.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.