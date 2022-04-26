Theater students at Centennial High School (CHS) will not let a challenging musical scare them; in fact, that’s what made them want to do the show in the first place.
CHS will perform the spring musical “Into the Woods” April 28-May 1.
“It’s never been done at Centennial, and it’s a staple of high school theater,” said Director Eric Webster. “Our students really wanted to do it and they really wanted the challenge of such a difficult show.”
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant piece ... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
The musically sophisticated show is one of Sondheim’s most popular works. Webster said the challenging nature of the show is what he likes about it. “Sondheim is very difficult musically, and we have the talent and committed students to pull it off,” he explained. “His music is very difficult to learn and perform, but if you do it right, it’s truly amazing.”
Approximately 65 students make up the cast and crew, and a professional orchestra will play the music.
Meet students involved
Senior Avery Emmer will play her “dream role,” Cinderella.
“I’ve wanted to do this show for five years, and Cinderella has been a dream role of mine for a really long time,” she said. “I think the message of the show is that everyone has wishes but sometimes those wishes, hopes and dreams don't turn out to be everything you want them to be. (That message) is really powerful, and I think in the last few years, we've all experienced a lot of loss and that's really reflected in this show, so I think it's the perfect time to do it.”
Emmer said she enjoys playing Cinderella because she sees a lot of similarities between what she is going through in her own life and what Cinderella goes through. “I see a lot of myself in her. I’m a pretty indecisive person,” she explained. I think a lot of us seniors are in a place in our lives where we are trying to figure out where we want to go and what we want to do with our lives. I think it’s really cool as a senior in my own life trying to figure out where I want to go, I get to play a character that's also trying to do that.”
Senior Olivia Lundberg plays the Witch. The role is very different from previous characters she has played. “A lot of characters I have been cast as, they are supposed to be attractive or pretty, and for the whole first half of this show I just get to be ugly … It is kind of fun and freeing for me,” she said laughing.
She said she enjoys how the show is “put together in an unexpected way” and has an important message. “I like the message that no one is alone. Even if your plans or what you want doesn’t necessarily happen, you still have people there for you, and you can still get through it and figure it out. It's not over.”
Senior Alaina Posavad plays Little Red Ridinghood. “She is very upbeat, just this joyous little kid who's also very oblivious about the world. She doesn't know a lot of things, and she learns throughout the show that things aren't always nice and good … So she learns and grows a lot,” Posavad reflected.
Senior Willem Lavandowska plays the Narrator.
“I mostly interject at points to help move the story along and help explain some things to the audience that we can necessarily do on stage,” Lavandowska explained. “It's very fun, because there are a lot of times where I get to make jokes about what's going on, and in general, it's a pretty humorous role. It's nice because I get to relax for the most part and don't have to worry about choreography.”
The role is challenging however, because Lavandowska not only has to memorize a lot of lines, including a large monologue at the end of the first half, but he also has to keep track of when his lines happen, since they are so dispersed throughout the show.
Senior Kate Scanlon is a member of the crew. Her job is moving pieces of the set on and off stage throughout the show. Although Scanlon has been in the spotlight before, she much prefers being behind the scenes.
“I’m not really a person who goes out and tries for the spotlight roles. I much prefer being in the background and seeing how it all comes together without having to worry about lines and choreography,” she explained. “I get to sit back and see how our amazing cast has put the show together. Everyone has worked so hard, so I’m excited to see how it all comes together.”
Webster said the students are “hitting the difficulty of the show like pros.” He added, “I am so proud of these students for the work they have put in, how wonderful the process has been, and how amazing our student leadership is. Without that student leadership, this would not have been possible.”
Immersive experience
Similarly, to the middle school’s production “Frozen JR,” audience members will be invited into an immersive experience the minute they walk “Into the Woods,” or the Performing Arts Center.
“There will be students performing as interactive characters wandering about ‘In the Woods’ during pre-show and intermission,” Webster said. “The goal is (that) the lobby feels like you are walking through the forest in the story, so by the time you sit down to watch, you feel like you’ve been in the story already for a while.”
