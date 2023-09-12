Centennial Theatre’s participation numbers continue to rise at both the middle school and high school levels.
In an effort to create as many opportunities for students of all abilities, the theater will launch some new programs this year.
Theater Director Eric Webster explained that since he took over management of the high school theater program four year ago, the program has averaged more than 100 students per show (not including COVID-19 years). At Centennial Middle School, that number is also up to around 80 students per show.
“The goal is to create as many opportunities as possible … It’s always been the goal to expand these programs and do as much as we can,” Webster said.
Webster says that with any other sport, such as football, athletes have the opportunity to play junior varsity and continue to improve their skills and eventually play varsity. That is not the case for theater.
“(Because that opportunity doesn’t exist), we are trying to create more opportunities for these students to perform, to work with teaching artists, to have the opportunity to not only perform but get better at it,” he said.
Centennial Youth Theatre
Historically, Centennial Community Education has brought in an outside company to put on a weeklong camp to stage a show. That fell through this summer, but Centennial Theatre stepped in to fill the gap and launched Centennial Youth Theatre. In one week, 82 students, ages 7 to 14, put together “Cinderella.”
“We treated it like a real production,” said Brandy Wallace Eckman, vice president of the Centennial Theatre Boosters. Webster added, “It was a full set, full costume, full props, full lighting, full sound … a full show.”
Centennial Youth Theatre is already planning for next summer. Next year, group one (second through fifth grade) will meet for one week and perform, followed by group two (sixth grade through ninth grade). Both will perform “Snow White.”
Theatre Beyond
A new program this year that is already up and running is Theatre Beyond. The program is designed for students who are considering a career in the performing arts. Webster said, “That could be on stage, it could be marketing, it could be producing, (or) a playwright.”
The program is designed to bring more opportunities for education, learning, fundamentals and experience to high school students. The program will bring in a variety of expert guest speakers. Students will also have the opportunity to attend professional shows with venue tours and opportunities for Q&As with cast and crew.
Those who want to participate should routinely check the Centennial Theatre website to stay up-to-date on the latest offerings.
Apeiron on Stage
Beginning this January, students with special needs will also have an opportunity to get on stage if they so desire. “Apeiron” is a Greek word that means unlimited and boundless.
Webster said the program was loosely inspired by Edina’s Theatre For All program. During the regular school day, high school students will head to the Performing Arts Center for an hour, where they will be paired with a neurotypical theater student.
“It is a great learning experience both ways,” Webster said. “We're going to talk to those students. Do they like to sing? Do they like to move? Do they like to dance? Do they want to do monologues? And we'll put on a show based on what kind of performance they want to do and come up with some kind of theme.”
This first year, the program will likely start out small, capped at 10 students, with the potential to expand in the future.
On Feb. 15, the group will put on a show for Centennial High School as well as the community.
Actors Workshop and Monologue Cabaret
Over spring break, middle school or high school students can participate in a one-week workshop. Students will work with a Twin Cities theater teaching artist one-on-one, over five 30-minute sessions, on a monologue of their choosing, or that is chosen for them by the teaching artist. The experience will lead up to a final performance of monologues at the end of the week (March 15).
The program is open to students with little experience up to those who want to improve their skills with hopes of pursuing theater beyond high school.
Classic Movie Club
Beginning in June, Centennial Theatre will launch the Classic Movie Club. Webster said the new expansion was “personal.”
“We grew up with four channels. That means that we all had the same information in our head. We've watched classic movies or we’ve watched classic TV shows. With the amount that they have now of streaming and everything, there's no connection to the past like we grew up with,” Webster said. “I’m way too young for ‘Casablanca,’ but I know it really well because it came on every year. We know ‘Wizard of Oz’ because of that fact. When you say Marx Brothers, Lucille Ball, Humphrey Bogart, there's no recognition.”
The movie frequency has yet to be determined, but several movies will be shown to audiences ages 14 and older. The program is open to all students, beyond theater students, as well as interested community members.
Each movie will be hosted by an expert on that particular film. Before the movie plays and after the movie finishes there will be discussion on the movie.
Webster says Centennial Community Education has been a big partner in the theater program’s expansion.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
