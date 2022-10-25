Out of 55 singers across the state, Blaine resident Stephanie Stevens has earned some bragging rights when it comes to singing.
Stevens, a teacher at the Early Childhood Special Education Center (housed at Rice Lake Elementary), finished fourth in the age 21-and-over division of the Minnesota Sings Competition at the State Street Theater in New Ulm earlier this month.
“My goal was to be in the top eight finalists, but I definitely was not expecting to place in the top five,” she said. “It was surprising in a really good way.”
The 28-year-old has worked in the Centennial School District for six years. For the past two years, Stevens has participated in the city of Lino Lakes competition held during the annual Food Truck & Fun Festival during Blue Heron Days. In 2021, she advanced to the state competition and was a top eight finalist, but did not place in the top three. She had so much fun, she wanted to do it again.
“It’s really fun to see other people’s talents and meet other people around the state who also like singing,” she said.
Minnesota Sings, formerly known as Hastings Sings, is a competition between cities throughout the state designed for amateur singers. Vocalists compete for the honor of representing their city and for the opportunity to win prizes. There are two divisions: 13- to 20-year-olds and those 21 and older. Vocalists have to sing to a backing track that cannot exceed five minutes. The song has to be memorized, and the words need to be family-friendly. Singers can choose any style of music.
This year’s cash payout for winners hit a new record of $20,000. As the fourth-place winner of the 21-and-over category, Stevens won a $500 cash prize plus some music gear.
As young as the age of 2, Stevens recalls singing her heart out to Barney. Growing up, she was always in choirs and performed in musicals. Today, she sings at her church in Coon Rapids and is also a member of the See Change Treble Choir. She also enjoys playing guitar and ukulele.
Ashley Wongbi, of Anoka, won first place in the 13-to-20 division. Wongbi represented the city of Lino Lakes, since Anoka doesn’t have its own city competition. As a first-place winner, Wongbi received a $5,000 cash prize plus a recording session with a producer.
“I had no idea that was going to happen,” Wongbi said about achieving first place. “Everyone there was very talented. I couldn’t have guessed that end result.”
Wongbi, 17, has always been interested in music and trying new things. Ever since she can remember, she has been involved in choir and theater programs. Last year, she was selected to participate in Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Spotlight Education Showcase, which provides high school students the opportunity to perform at the historic State Theater.
She has always been a believer in trying new things, so when Chuck Spavin, the lead volunteer for the Minnesota Sings competition, approached her to tell her about the competition while she was competing at the State Fair talent contest, she decided to give it a try.
Now that Wongbi has won the competition, she won’t be able to compete again in the future. However, she will return to next year’s competition as a performer.
