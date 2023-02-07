CIRCLE PINES — For students in the Centennial Students for Change club, Black History Month is more than looking back at great achievements in history: it’s recognizing that great achievements can also be made between homework, choir practice and extracurriculars.
This group of students has gone above and beyond to promote equity, community outreach and mental wellness within the Centennial School District. The club was organized by students in 2020 around the time the murder of George Floyd spurred thousands of Americans into social action.
This year, more than 100 students have signed up for the club, and nearly 30 meet regularly to discuss and plan projects and events. In addition to organizing fun activities throughout the year, the group also strives to make a meaningful difference in the school and in the community.
For club officer and senior Galjer Yangwaue, one project was very clear. In 2022, she became aware that menstrual products were not easily accessible to students who needed them.
“I knew Students for Change was a place for change, and I know a lot of students probably go through that same issue as me,” Yangwaue said. She brought the idea to the group, who wrote a proposal together and presented it to the principal. Club members personally stocked the bathrooms with period products for any student who needed them.
This project has continued in 2023, and the club is currently working with the district to find permanent budget funding to continue this support for students.
Club members are also involved in a mentorship program in partnership with Centennial Middle School, which now has its own Students for Change organization.
“Having figures who are older and assumedly wiser, who have gone through a lot more, having a figure you can see yourself in, that type of feeling is really important for kids that are still growing and finding their own place in their communities,” said club officer and senior Michelle Li. “It’s good that we can support them.”
“Middle school is already a very insecure place where people don’t really know themselves, so if we look like them and we are leaders in our community, they look up to us in a way,” officer and senior Naasifaayee Bula added.
Several of the students mentioned Black History Month as being an especially good time to push back against microaggressions—or casual day-to-day comments that perpetuate racial stereotypes in subtle but harmful ways.
“The thing about microaggressions is when you’re younger, you don’t know what you’re hearing,” said club officer and senior Yani Getachew. “It can affect you a lot, and then that affects you more as you grow older and you internalize those comments. That’s why people who can see what’s happening should stand up to it and be able to speak up about it.”
These conversations are important year-round, but Black History Month is a great time to ramp up the excitement for the celebration of Black culture. During February, the club is working on connecting with other students during advisory periods at school. Club officers have created a trivia game about notable figures in Black history to test the knowledge of their fellow students.
“It’s more interactive. They can have a fun way to learn instead of just being shown a PowerPoint or a video,” Bula said.
Club members will also selling “Candy for Change” candygrams, which students can send to each other during the week of Valentine’s Day.
The big event on the radar is the Culture Fair, which will take place May 20 at Centennial High School. The whole community is invited to come and meet new people, experience the traditions of other cultures and enjoy food, games and performances from across world cultures. Guests can fill out a passport as they visit booths and make their way through the fair.
Last year’s event showcased performances by traditional Oromo dancers and a K-pop dance crew. The club hopes to put together an even more diverse lineup for the 2023 event.
The rear parking lot of the school will be reserved for food trucks. Last year’s vendors included El Pariente and Café Cairo.
The club has a growing social media following, and invites the community to follow along on Instagram at @centennialstudentsforchange.
“It’s a way for the community to be with us through this process,”
“We are a club for change. It’s student-run, and it’s community-based,” Bula said.
Q: How do you plan to celebrate during Black History Month 2023? Is there anything you’re looking forward to?
A: How I plan to celebrate is basically keeping up the impacts we make as a group. Keeping working on the Culture Fair, keeping up with spreading everything that we want people to know about Black history, telling people about all these Black icons. I’m working with Sharing and Caring Hands in Minneapolis, and I want to target minorities, mostly immigrant minorities, by helping Black voices and giving them resources. And keeping up with my cultural duties I try to do every week—I go to my cultural church and help out with leadership there. Just being more inclusive in my community here.
Q: What is one part of Black History or who is one person you wish more people knew about?
A: Chinua Achebe, the author of “Things Fall Apart.” It’s a really good book. It’s tough but enjoyable. There’s a lot of critique on missionary involvement and how that has affected culture. He’s had a pivotal place in African literature, and it’s the most widely, studied, translated and read African novel. I want to learn more about him because he explores the concept of identity and how colonialism has affected that.
Q: What are some elements of Black History that are special in your life, and why?
A: What’s really great about Black History Month is that I think a lot of POC people can also be a part of the celebration. It’s really special because it’s a month for everybody to come together and unite with a similar understanding of experiences. Even though everybody has a different history and background, I think we can all relate with each other because we are all POCs in the United States. The special element in my life would just be community and celebrating Black History Month with everybody and my friends.
Q: How do you plan to celebrate during Black History Month 2023? Is there anything you’re looking forward to?
A: In 2020 I saw a lot of anger online about how people took information, those huge events that happen. Some people pick up books while other people actually go out and try to do something. Now that I’m older, I would actually love to try to be part of a march or a movement or a parade if it’s happy. I’d love to be part of that instead of just picking up a book and be there physically.
Q: What do you recommend community members do this year to enjoy and engage in Black History Month?
A: Some people lack the skills to engage with their neighbors. They know Black History Month is appreciating individuals who identify as Black, but I feel as if those who live in a community that has diversity should step out of their doors and go and learn. It’s not that hard to go have a conversation with your neighbor. It’s small steps—just going and looking for the information. And if you have social media, take the time to educate others.
Q: What are some elements of Black History that are special in your life, and why?
A: For me, coming from the Ethiopian region, one thing I’m really proud of is that Ethiopia as a country is the only country that’s never been colonized by white people, and we won the war against the Italians. That’s something I’m really, really proud of. Not February, but March is when we celebrate that as a country. Those specific moments in history when white people didn’t win are kind of the moments I focus on during Black History Month.
