Centennial-Students-for-Change-club.jpg

Members of the Centennial Students of Change Club. Back row, from left: Naasifaayee Bula, Maya Ahmed, Will Kalvin. Front, from left: Michelle Li, Galjer Yangwaue, Yani Getachew.

CIRCLE PINES — For students in the Centennial Students for Change club, Black History Month is more than looking back at great achievements in history: it’s recognizing that great achievements can also be made between homework, choir practice and extracurriculars. 

This group of students has gone above and beyond to promote equity, community outreach and mental wellness within the Centennial School District. The club was organized by students in 2020 around the time the murder of George Floyd spurred thousands of Americans into social action. 

Naasifaayee-Bula.jpg

Naasifaayee Bula
Michelle-Li.jpg

Michelle Li 
Galjer-Yangwaue.jpg

Galjer Yangwaue
Will-Kalvin.jpg

Will Kalvin
Maya-Ahmed.jpg

Maya Ahmed
Yani-Getachew.jpg

Yani Getachew

