Centennial Students for Change (CSC) has been diligently planning, organizing and getting ready for the culture fair for eight months.
The event was held for the first time last year, and will return this year from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Centennial High School (west building).
CSC officers Galjer Yangwaue, Yanet Getachew, Sumaya Ahmed, Naasifaayee Bula, William Kalvin and Michelle Li, all seniors, have planned every aspect of the fair.
“Our main point that we were trying to get this year is a lot of diversity,” Ahmed explained. “We have a really diverse group, which is what I really love. I love seeing a bunch of different cultures.”
The fair will feature approximately 20 cultural booths where attendees can learn more about each culture. As they stop at each booth, they can get a stamp on their passports to turn in for a chance to win a prize.
“When they walk away, they can have a whole new experience of what that culture is. It’s a cool way for them to see what they have done at the end of the day,” Bula said.
The event will also include local vendors, food trucks, games and activities, as well as a photo booth and fashion show. There will also be a variety of performances from student groups and professional groups.
CSC officers hope the event will bring everybody together and demonstrate that Centennial is welcoming of all cultures.
“In the past there have been times when people from different schools have seen Centennial in a negative light if there was a racist scandal or people spreading hate,” Yangwaue said. “We want people to see that Centennial is more of an inclusive space by growing a community of people who want to promote their culture.”
Ahmed added, “We want our school to understand that we have many different students of many different backgrounds, and each one should be appreciated. Each one should be comfortable representing who they are. It is the idea of acceptance. That’s what we are trying to get through with the culture fair.”
During the event, there will also be a pie fundraiser for CSC. For $5, attendees can throw a pie at some guests of honor, including CHS Principal Tom Breuning. Funds raised will go to support one of CSC’s initiatives, equipping CHS bathrooms with menstrual products.
CSC officers hope that the culture fair will be a catalyst for similar events at the middle school and elementary schools, as well as schools from other districts.
“Having the culture fair is a step towards youth understanding that it’s okay to represent your culture,” Ahmed said.
