Centennial Student Council ‘brings community together from a distance’

Centennial High School Student Council members will not let a pandemic stop them from giving back to their community this holiday season.
The student council launched a warm clothing drive Dec. 7, which will run through Dec. 18.
Megan Slipka, co-founder of the Slipka Foundation, said they decided to run a coat drive through their foundation for Sharing and Caring Hands. The Slipka Foundation has supported the Centennial community in various ways since before it was officially established as a nonprofit organization in 2012. Slipka said it seemed like a natural fit to see if the district wanted to collaborate on the project.
“I reached out to some of our student council officers, and they’ve taken the lead in getting the coat drive in the Centennial area to benefit people within the community and run with it,” Slipka explained. “Our involvement was simply a spark of an idea to get the students involved. These kids are highly motivated and incredibly resourceful, so they really haven’t needed much help.”
Community members who have gently used winter gear including coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks, snow pants etc. are encouraged to donate their items, which will all stay within the Centennial community. Student council president and senior Skylar Dahl said the two most needed items will likely be coats and boots.
“We know that there are a lot of young kids at the elementary schools who are growing out of these things, and we hope that this will give them a place to donate those things, and in turn we can bring these donations back into the community to support those who need it,” Dahl said.
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday during school hours at the high school main entrance (west building) or the middle school entrance.
“Of course, this year is unlike any other. It is always important to give back to our community, but we want to focus, now more than ever, on our neighbors, on our classmates and their families,” Dahl said. “We need to be together in this time and this is how we think we can do it. We can be safe and we can still give back to our community and support everybody.”
Student council historian and junior Evan Dietz added, “This has been a really crappy year. This is a perfect way to bring the community together from a distance.”
Although the student council doesn’t have a specific goal of how many items it hopes to collect, Dahl said they are “shooting for the moon.”
She said, “It being a pandemic year, we don’t know who going to be willing to go out, so we are trying to make it easily accessible for people.”
Dietz added, “I think this is going to be really good for the community. I think it is going to be great getting everyone together again.”
Student council tries to keep spirits high
One of the main roles of the student council is to boost morale and keep spirits high. Of course, that’s been a challenge this year, but Dahl and Dietz said they are doing all they can to keep that going.
“We have expanded our thoughts outside of the box trying to think of things we can do, but it has been really hard,” she said. “We really feel for our peers and friends because there is not much that any of us can do to get back our usual events, the things that you will remember from high school.”
Dietz added, “We haven’t been able to do the events that we used to do like homecoming and winter formal. It’s been really challenging, and we have really been pushed outside of our comfort zones. We are expanding what we can do to bring everyone together through these tough times.”
The student council has done its best to encourage its peers to “enjoy the small things” and to not gather in large groups.
One thing the student council has done this year is that it established an open line of communication. Dietz explained the student council has family group text chains, where they all check in on each other, ask each other how they are doing and make sure that everyone is okay.
One thing is certain, the student council is making the best of the situation at hand.
Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
