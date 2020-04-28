The grading system for Centennial schools during stay-at-home classes this spring has been announced.
“For students in grades K-8, the grading will be a pass/no pass grade,” said Scott Johnson, executive director of teaching and learning. “High school students will be graded on the normal A-F grade scale. The basis of the grade will be determined from participation and completing the assigned work.”
The decision to move to a pass/no pass grade in K-8, Johnson explained, is an acknowledgement that distance learning creates some unique challenges for students, families and staff.
“District leadership determined that transitioning to pass/no pass grading would reduce unnecessary stress on families with younger students — recognizing that families are juggling many things during this uncertain time.”
High school students are more accustomed to accessing student work online during the school year.
“Because a cumulative GPA is included on the high school transcript,” he said, “it was felt that maintaining the normal A-F scale made sense.”
