The Centennial School District announced it will have to transition students in grades 6-12 from hybrid learning to distance learning Friday, Oct. 23.
A letter signed by Superintendent Brian Dietz, High School Principal Tom Breuning and Middle School Principal Bob Stevens, was sent out to Centennial families Oct. 23. The email read in part, “After meeting and petitioning to remain in the hybrid learning model, we are directed to transition to distance learning for students in grades 6-12.”
Gov. Walz’s Executive Order 20-82 states that “all Minnesota public schools must adhere to parameters determined by the Minnesota Department of Health in implementing or shifting between the three learning models laid out in the 2020-21 school year planning guidance: in-person learning, hybrid learning and distance learning.”
The decision was made, after the district met with the regional support team—Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of education and Anoka County Public Health Department staff.
Data released Thursday, Oct. 22, indicates the COVID-19 cases are at 33.16 per 10,000 people in Anoka County. At this case rate, the state’s plan calls for schools in Anoka County, including Centennial, to transition students in grades 6-12 from hybrid to all distance learning. Based on the guidelines for the number of cases, elementary students will remain in the hybrid learning model.
Transition timeline for students, grades 6-12: (No change for elementary students)
• Monday, Oct. 26 - Friday, Oct. 30: No change in schedules. Students in grades 6-12 will continue receiving instruction via the hybrid model and preparing for the switch to distance learning.
• Monday, Nov. 2 - Wednesday, Nov. 4: No school for students in grades 6-12; opportunities for students to work on homework and assignments. Distance learning prep days for staff per the Governor’s Safe Learning Plan guidelines.
• Thursday, Nov.5 and Friday, Nov. 6: First two days of distance learning for students in grades 6-12.
Distance learning schedule for students in grades 6-12
Students in grades 6-12 follow their current schedules in the distance learning model. All students learn from home, Mondays and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The Wednesday schedule of individual student learning and support will remain unchanged.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
