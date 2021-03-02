In response to the governor’s recommendation to bring Minnesota students back to the classroom, Centennial administrators presented the district’s plan to the school board last week.
Centennial students will shift from hybrid learning to full-time, in-person learning on Monday, March 22. All students will be in school, five days per week, Monday through Friday.
Per the governor’s order, families will have the option to continue distance learning. Hybrid learning will no longer be offered as an option when students move to in-person learning.
Here is the timeline:
• March 17: Last day of hybrid learning
• March 18 and March 19: No school for students in grades 6-12. These two days are transition prep days for staff per the governor’s order.
• March 22: Students in grades 6-12 return to full-time, in-person learning, five days a week.
To accommodate additional planning time for teachers who will teach both distance and in-person learning, April 1, April 30 and May 28 will be designated as non-school days for students in grades 6-12.
Students who wish to move from hybrid learning to distance learning, or distance learning to in-person learning, must register online via the district website isd12.org. For students who are currently distance learning and wish to remain distance learning, no registration is needed. Registration must be complete by 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
