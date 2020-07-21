While awaiting a decision by Minnesota Department of Health (MDE) on what form the academic school year will take during the pandemic, schools have been preparing for all scenarios. The MDE is expected to make an announcement by July 27.
MDE is considering three options — in-person learning for all students, hybrid learning with strict social distancing and capacity limits, and distance learning only.
The Quad Community Press reached out to Centennial Schools to see what they are doing in the meantime to prepare for whatever fall may bring. Superintendent Brian Dietz supervised the responses, and Krista Bergert, director of public information and community outreach, prepared the following answers.
Has the school been working on plans for each of the three choices?
The district has been at work on fall school start plans since the school closure in March. We interviewed students and staff to learn what worked and the challenges faced during the spring’s distance learning experience.
After months of preparing, our plan incorporates that feedback and was designed so students will receive instruction through planned and meaningful distance learning. This plan will be the foundation of a distance learning experience and for the hybrid model, which is a split of distance learning and in-person learning in the classroom.
We are also prepared if we need to shift to a distance learning model at any time during the school year. If the governor gives the direction of in-person learning, whether a few days a week or five days a week, our plan will help ensure the Centennial community is healthy while learning.
Has the school been polling families in the district to get some idea what the sentiments are?
The district phoned families as a focus group to learn about their spring learning experience. Centennial also sent a survey in the spring to both parents and staff to gather information to help in the planning for fall.
Once the governor announces the directive, additional surveying will be conducted to ensure we are supporting all learners with the back-to-school plan announced by the state. The consensus was the need for consistency and live instruction.
Regarding feedback from students and parents about taking classes at home last spring, what were some common reactions, both positively and negatively?
One positive take-away is that our families recognize the effort it took to get the distance learning developed in a very short amount of time. Families also acknowledged the changes we made during the course of distance learning to benefit students.
On the opposite end, having consistent practices was something requested by families and students. They want consistency in instruction, homework, connections with students, etc.
Will decisions on extracurricular activities closely follow the MDE announcement?
Extracurricular activity decisions will be made by the Minnesota State High School League in accordance with the announcement by the state of Minnesota. We do not have a timeline of an announcement but believe it will be shortly after the governor’s announcement.
Does your administration prefer one of the three options?
We are excited to receive the direction from the governor so we can continue to develop a thoughtful and meaningful plan for students.
Do you have any predictions about what will happen?
These are unprecedented times. There is no playbook on how to react to situations that occur. Throughout this new journey of educating our students, we have partnered with the MDE, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). We have trust in that partnership and will follow their guidance once the announcement is made.
There has been a lot of talk about achievement gaps … or lack of learning when it comes to distance learning and kids falling behind. What are plans to minimize that if the model is all or partially distance learning?
Recognizing that distance learning was a unique experience for students and teachers this past spring, time has been set aside during fall workshops for teachers to share with each other learning gaps that students may have experienced. For example, a fourth grade teacher will connect with third grade teachers to discuss how instruction, content coverage and student learning was impacted by distance learning. These conversations are designed to build necessary bridges in learning.
Regardless of the instructional model this fall, teachers have become adept at communicating in a virtual environment. If staff are not able to connect in-person, those important transition meetings will still occur.
Please add any other information or comments that you’d like made public.
We have had to educate our students unlike any other situation we’ve experienced before. We recognize education responsibilities were placed on parents and students to facilitate learning in the spring. The district administration has spent the spring and summer months preparing for the start of school year. Thank you for your patience as we make the best plan to educate students in the coming school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.