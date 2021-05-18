Centennial Schools budget continues to feel impact of federal funding inequity

The Centennial School District is projecting a $4.25 million shortfall for the 2021-22 school year as a result of COVID-19.
The district is projecting a $5.35 million deficit for the 2021-2022 budget, mainly due to continuation of building construction projects. At the same time, the general fund will have a $823,600 surplus (thanks to the voter-approved operating referendum in 2018).
The Centennial School Board approved the 2021-22 budget at the May 10 meeting. Total revenues are projected to be $113,458,451; 59% of that comes from state funding and 23% from tax funding. Expenditures are projected to be $118,813,835; the majority of expenses (68%) account for salaries and benefits and 13% for purchased services.
General fund revenues will total $86.5 million and expenses will total $85.6 million, which represents a decrease of approximately $2.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively, from the 2020-21 budget. Executive Director of Business Services Patrick Chaffey explained that the projection for the basic formula allowance is $6,567 per student, which represents a 0% increase from the prior year budget. The average daily membership (ADM) is projected to be 6,400 students.
“The general fund will require significant future budget adjustments to maintain our current financial plan forecast,” Chaffey said.
The food service fund is projecting a deficit of $68,237. Throughout the pandemic, the district has provided free meals to families, a program that has now been extended through June 2022. The community service fund is also projecting a deficit of $397,075.
COVID-19 impact
The pandemic has been especially difficult on districts all across the state and nation, and Centennial’s budget is no exception. Schools have costs related to personal protection equipment (PPE), sanitation, distance learning, planning, technology, instructional supports, child care, school meals and more. In terms of funding received when compared to other districts in the state, Chaffey says Centennial ranks pretty close to the bottom.
In 2020 and 2021, Congress passed three stimulus bills that provided nearly $190.5 billion to the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Education Relief (ESSER) Fund. States receive funds based on the same proportion that each state receives under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Title-IA.
“The process for allocation is not equitable for all students and communities,” Chaffey explained.
According to Schools for Equity in Education, Centennial received $1.7 million, or $270/student, which ranks the district 316 out of 329 districts. If Centennial had received the state average of $2,093/student, there would have been an additional $12 million of funding.
“The COVID needs are similar for all school districts,” Chaffey said. “All of our bordering school districts received more funding than Centennial. The continuation of using this allocation method is further dividing districts and will have ramifications for years to come.”
Chaffey noted that the district will need to continue to monitor potential funding impacts related to COVID-19 and explore options to reduce the impact on the budget.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
