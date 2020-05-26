Centennial School District steps up to honor class of 2020

The class of 2020 has missed out on a lot. That’s why the Centennial School District is doing all it can to celebrate seniors and give them a memory they can cherish.
After Gov. Tim Walz announced that districts would not be able to have an in-person graduation this year, district staff had to put their heads together and explore ideas for the best way to send off its seniors.
“The end of the school year is nothing that I could have ever imagined. For our graduating seniors, it’s been especially difficult, and we acknowledge that,” said Superintendent Brian Dietz. “Although our graduation ceremony will look very different, we will celebrate and honor the class of 2020 in new ways. We are proud to have these young people in our community and know they will be successful in all of their future endeavors.”
“At this time, our hall should be full of kids ... I’ve seen the kids through Google Meets, but it is not the same as seeing them in classrooms or in the hallways,” High School Principal Tom Breuning reflected. “Not having activities, not being able to do the musical, not having a sports season ... those are the things we love to see. That has been really tough.”
Everything will all kick off with a celebration video May 26. The video will highlight the activities and events held earlier in the school year that the seniors did not miss out on. Watch the high school’s website (isd12.org/schools/high-school/centennial-high-school) for a link to the video.
May 27-28, seniors will pick up their cap and gowns drive-thru style. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., students will be directed to a certain location depending on their last name. Once they arrive, a staff member will bring their materials to their car. A special addition to the cap and gown will be a class of 2020 yard sign.
On May 30, from about 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. district staff, community leaders and police and fire personnel will drive around Blaine, Circle Pines, Lexington, Centerville and Lino Lakes to celebrate seniors. “We won’t be able to see every senior, but we are trying to follow the bus routes,” Breuning explained. To see the specific route and times, visit the high school’s website.
On June 1, the student council will host a virtual pep fest, which will also be posted on the high school’s website.
From June 1-3, students will head to the high school wearing their caps and gowns at a given time, depending on their last name. Students will then be invited to walk across the stage and pick up their diploma, all while being videotaped and photographed. Students and their immediate family members will also have the opportunity to take photos together on stage.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13, the district will host its virtual graduation ceremony, which will be available on North Metro TV or YouTube (see the high school’s website for link).
“The toughest part is (giving up) one of the things that I cherish the most: graduation. Sitting there and seeing all the kids walk across the stage when their name is being read. It is such an honor to be there and see that,” Breuning said. “My heart goes out to these seniors. We are doing the absolute best we can do while following the governor’s orders and CDC guidelines to give that graduation experience, but it is not the same.”
Breuning, along with all the district staff, want the class of 2020 to know that they are proud of them.
“A lot of integrity and fortitude can be developed through adversity, and this class of 2020 is experiencing adversity. I think this will go down in history, what the senior class endured and what they made it into. I think there is a lot of character being built,” Breuning said. “I would encourage them to draw on this experience as they move through life. The character that they have developed will carry them on in other situations. They have left a legacy here at Centennial.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com
