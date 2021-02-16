Although mental health has long been a focus at Centennial Schools, the district has ramped up its resources available to students and their families during the pandemic.
Navigating distance learning has been a challenge, and even students who have been consistent academic achievers are struggling.
“Mental health is so vital. We have posters up that say, ‘I care more about how you are doing than your grades.’ We try to let kids know that. It's really hard, because parents are so invested in their kids’ grades, but we see the other side of it when kids are struggling,” said Heather Trettel, a counselor at Centennial High School.
Counselors and teachers can usually detect when a student just doesn’t seem quite like themselves when they are in person, but distance learning has made that more difficult.
“We are blind more than we have ever been,” Trettel explained. “I think the fact that we can't see kids every day and discern their mental health has been really hard, so we just implore families to do lots of check-ins with their kids.”
One of the newest resources the district has launched is the “resource locker” on the district’s website. The locker includes a variety of resources for mental health and well-being, medical and health care, learning and enrichment from home, technology, equity and more.
At the middle school, counselor Mary Macken explained that the school uses a “team” approach. On a weekly — sometimes bi-weekly — basis, a group of teachers and staff meet to discuss any concerns. “It really allows us to get a picture of the whole child,” Macken said.
At the high school level, students were surveyed about their needs and struggles. Trettel said the overarching theme was that students were nervous about their grades and the future. District staff
are now doing virtual 10-15-minute presentations to hopefully help alleviate some of those stressors.
The high school also established a peer tutoring program where students can connect with their peers while getting help with a subject they may be struggling with.
Both Trettel and Macken are grateful for Wednesdays, as those days have become vital for outreach. “Wednesdays in the counseling field is a very busy day, because that's a day we can access kids without taking them from class,” Macken said. Trettel added, “I would bet our teachers are busier on Wednesdays than ever. It's totally about making that connection with kids.”
The counselors not only try to reach out to the students who are struggling, but also the ones who are doing well to learn what is working for them. Staff members are then in a position to share suggestions with other students who may benefit from those ideas.
The district activated its Crisis Response Team in December after losing a student to suicide. The team had to quickly decide how to share the loss with the student community, what to say and what resources to provide students and staff impacted by the tragedy.
The pandemic itself has been a learning opportunity for students and their families. Students have learned to be more independent, resilient and flexible.
“Obviously, there are stressful moments, but I think there have been winks of time where families have said, ‘We have really come together as a family again’ — that resiliency piece and just solidifying that family structure,” Macken said.
If there is one takeaway, Macken and Trettel want families and students to know that they care.
“Teachers are here because they love kids. We were all in this because we care … To know that there are kids out there that are suffering, feeling isolated, sad, scared and worried, we just want to take it away,” Trettel said.
“I really feel like we are doing the best we can to reach out and to be positive and hopeful, because it's going to be better.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
